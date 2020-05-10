The Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening open team bass tourney kicked off with the inaugural event, of course practicing proper social distancing. The popular weekly contest is title sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction and a handful of other area businesses.
After the 9 p.m. weigh-in it was the team off Scott Leisure and Truman Elkins claiming first place with five largemouth bass sporting a total weight of 7.65 pounds. Second place went to Aaron Hochstedler and John Sabatini with three fish dropping the electronic scales at 6.46 pounds.
Bart Grider brought up third place with three largemouth tipping the scales at 5.45 pounds. The team of Stan Rebber and Rob Armstrong took home the tourney’s award for biggest fish with a largemouth weighing 3.52 pounds.
