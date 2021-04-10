Bold and brazen, the big tom breaks into full strut, tail fanned out, wing tips dragging the ground and head blood red. He moves slowly in a swash of emerging spring greenery. Then comes the most notable sound.
When a tom belts out a gobble during the spring, three things can happen, and two of them are not good. Sure, he might get the girl of his dreams, which is his intention. However, he could also attract a load of buckshot to the beak or a spur to the breast from competing rivals.
My turkey hunting passion actually began in the early 1980s and is sentimental to me for many personal reasons. Things were a bit different back then. The number of hunters and birds were much less and when you did encounter a tom they reacted like they were supposed to, gobbling constantly as they came to your calls. But over the years there has been a change.
Now, a growing legion of hunters takes to the spring woods each season and that number continues to swell. So who can blame the modern day gobbler from feeling paranoia? Beginning our hunt we see a peaceful woodlot — but for the turkey, it’s a minefield when trying to reach one of his girlfriends.
Having a large population of wild turkeys in your area is usually a good thing but as those numbers rise turkey behavior changes. Only a few dominant birds do most of the gobbling and breeding while most other toms remain silent for fear of another beating or being thrashed by a band of amped up jakes.
These subordinate toms may still come to a call, but they will do it silently. Turkeys react to other turkeys at times by avoiding them all together. Or by sneaking through the woods hoping to find a hen without bumping into a belligerent rival. My friends and I call these backdoor birds.
Now, throw the presence of other hunters in the woods and the birds clam up even more. Indiana hosts approximately 70,000 hunters who pursue wild turkey and roughly 3.5 million nationwide. Turn all of us loose to run around the woods for a month and turkeys become even more cautious. Instead of gobbling they look for hens by strutting and drumming without broadcasting their location to the rest of the audience. Turkey behavior is slowly changing and hunters need to adjust their tactics.
Twice last season I worked nice gobblers into my decoys, consisting of three hens and a jake, which is a juvenile male bird. Both times when they closed the distance to 100 yards of my spread they seemed to lose interest. At first I thought they busted my foam decoys as fakes, then later surmised maybe they didn’t want a confrontation with another tom.
After thinking about it for a few minutes I left the hens but removed the jake decoy. As the morning moved to mid-day the gobblers I saw earlier returned to the edge of the woods but this time casually walked right into my spread. Boss gobblers will come aggressively to run an intruder off but birds lower on the pecking order may shy away from other male birds.
Sometimes it may be even better to forget the decoys all together and have the turkey look for the source of your calling.
The woods will be full of hunters who arrive before the sun breaks the horizon. Another tactic is to hunt during mid-day while most others are headed to lunch. As a bonus, toms usually pair up with hens during early morning but are on their own later in the day making them easier to work into close range.
Remember hens have a pecking order as well and once hearing an interloper, they may lead the tom in the opposite direction. Every once in a while you can coerce a boss hen into coming over for a fight but more often she will just stand her ground and talk turkey trash. This is the perfect time to play the meek and timid stranger by clucking softly and scratching the leaves. Turkeys are social in nature and if you don’t sound intimidating they will likely come to see who you are hopefully bringing a gobbler in tow.
Most turkey hunters like to hear themselves call and most of the times, too much. The best tactic is patience. With today’s modern gobblers many will come in silently. They operate on turkey time not by the time on your watch. I have seen birds literally take an hour to go from point A to B, a distance that they could have covered within minutes.
Even birds that have been pressured seem to adhere to some loose sort of pattern. Most often they will roost in close proximity of hens and spend the morning with their harems. This is when they are hardest to call. After parting company, they visit strut zones where they can be seen, usually in fields and open areas in timber. They will display silently hoping their fanned out tail and soft drumming will attract a girlfriend. Some gobblers will even show up at their strut zones with regularity. If you locate these zones wait until mid morning before setting up close by. This is when you need to stay alert and if you do call, keep it quiet.
Indiana’s spring wild turkey hunting season runs from April 21 to May 9 and a valid Indiana hunting license and game bird habitat stamp is required. Youth season is scheduled for April 17-18. Hopefully some of the insights shared in this column will help lead you to success. If not, time spent in the spring woods is never wasted and if you look hard enough you can always find some type of reward.
As mentioned earlier too many hunters call too often and too loud. I have always believed there is only one time to be loud in the turkey woods and that’s when you finger the safety off and squeeze the trigger.
