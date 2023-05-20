The weather is getting nice and many are thinking about summer holidays and the fun associated with them.
One positive outcome of the pandemic is that a large number of people with an inkling of outdoor interest have discovered the joy of camping. There is an old saying: “Why sleep in a five-star hotel when you can sleep under a billion of them?”
If you are new to tent based adventures your biggest and sometimes most costly expense will be which portable shelter to buy. Your choice of tent can make or totally wreck your overnight experience.
There are a vast array of options on the market from the surprisingly cheap to ultra-expensive and the teeny tiny that can almost fit in the palm of your hand to downright palatial. Maybe you’re in the market for a backpacking tent for one or two people or one that will house the whole family.
Coming from someone who has slept in about every type of tent in every type of weather conditions, here are a few things I look for.
The first is shape. For most practical purposes, tents come in dome, geodesic, tunnel, wall and conical (teepee).
Dome tents have poles that cross in the middle to create a stable, wind-resistant half-sphere structure and offer a good amount of internal space.
Geodesic tents use more poles to create a structure made up of triangles and are even more stable in extreme weather conditions, so they are ideal for mountain adventures but might be overkill for a simple campsite holiday.
Tunnel tents use sets of poles to create a tunnel shape, usually with a living room and one or two bedrooms, and are easy to pitch but won’t stand up alone without being pegged into the ground. They usually offer more space and are good for families.
Conical shaped tents, which resemble a teepee use one center pole and provide interior height for those wanting more headroom.
Wall tents can be the most spacious and comfortable but can also require some work setting them up. They are also the largest and heaviest.
When it comes to tents, size does matter. They are sized by the number of people they can feasibly sleep (2-man, 4-man etc). A rule of thumb is to halve the number and that’s the number of people it will really sleep in relative comfort.
Before you purchase a tent give some thought about how you are going to use it. Are you going to use it backpacking or on week jaunts with the entire family. If you’re just off for the weekend maybe a smaller, lightweight compact tent will serve the purpose.
To me, one of the most important items to go along with your tent is a rain fly. Some may come with them while others are sold separately. These second coverings not only protect against inclement weather but also help prevent condensation that can form on the roof of your tent after a night’s sleep.
Another extremely important concern should be in the area of waterproofing. In tents it’s referred to as “hydrostatic head” and is measured in millimeters. They range from 1,000 to 10,000. If you know you’re going to be using your tent more than a few times its worth investing in one with a mid to higher rating.
Another important concern is pitching and packing your tent. Some can be a breeze and erected in a matter of minutes while others can be nothing short of as nightmare, sometimes requiring two people. Out of every tent I have purchased I always set them up in the yard first, before taking them on their first camping trip.
On another note, don’t ever put them into storage wet. The last thing you want is to spend the night in a dank smelling, moldy shelter. It can also reduce the life of the tent.
If you are interested in enjoying the sport of camping, do yourself a favor and get a sleeping pad. I could never think of going camping without mine. They can make the difference between a good night’s sleep or waking up miserable.
If you’ve never camped out before maybe now is the time. It can provide a temporary escape from the rigors and responsibilities of everyday life, giving us a chance to recharge. Few things can provide more quality time with important people in our lives. Trust me, if you really want to get to know someone, even family and friends, take them camping. If you are wondering where is the best place to pitch a tent, start a campfire and spend a night under the stars, the choices are almost endless, even if it’s in your own backyard.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Danny McQuinn and Floyd Netman took first place at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with four largemouth bass totaling 8.41 pounds. Second place went to Matt Cottrell and Matt Durben with four fish weighing 8.23 pounds. Adam Blankenberger and Ethan Miller rounded out third place with three fish weighing 5.52 pounds. A 2.76-pound largemouth was the biggest fish caught and was brought in by Blayne Leeman and Keigan Albright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.