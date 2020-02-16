If you’ve ever purchased a new gun, thank you. If you’ve purchased hunting equipment, thanks again.
You may not realize it, but anytime you purchase hunting related items you are helping all wildlife and the wild areas they call home.
Lately there has been a lot of talk about R3, referring to recruiting, reactivating or retaining hunters. It’s no secret things aren’t the best considering each year the number of hunting licenses sold continue to drop. That’s also bad news for wildlife.
Fees from licenses are what provide state and federal agencies funding for the preservation of our wildlife as well as habitat and the purchase of public properties and access sites.
Sportsmen gladly pay for the right and privilege to take part in the timeless tradition. We do so through the purchases of licenses and through the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, more commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, named after its sponsors.
This act collects excise taxes on the purchase of firearms and hunting equipment. Funds are kept in trust by the Department of the Interior where they are returned back to individual states based on the size of the state and number of licensed hunters. Money used for land acquisition and conservation measures benefit all forms of wild game and non-game species. Funding also goes towards things like conducting wildlife surveys, enforcement and habitat creation.
Every person who utilizes our outdoor resources benefits from this, such as bird-watchers, photographers and hikers, not just sportsmen and women.
The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service estimates more than $2 billion dollars have been raised in its 83-year existence. Can you imagine what the state of our natural resources and wildlife would be without that funding?
And it affects us locally. It hasn’t been that long ago when just seeing a deer was cause for excitement. Now we sport a robust herd. What about wild turkeys? It hasn’t been that many years ago when the DNR reintroduced them to central Indiana and now are a common sight at times.
But what good is that if the number of hunters continues to slip? A few months back the Pittman Robertson Act was “modernized.” For the first time a portion of the excise tax will be used for R3. The new legislation will allocate funding for hunter safety, shooting sports recruitment and hunter recruitment.
One of the biggest obstacles sports-minded people face is having a good place to hunt. The new change also will fund hunter access programs opening up land where they can enjoy the activities of hunting, fishing, boating, hiking and camping.
From the beginning hunting has always been linked to conservation efforts. Basically it’s perfectly clear. No hunters means no conservation. And naturally no conservation means no wildlife.
So don’t ever feel bad when embarking on a hunting trip or buying that new rifle. Rest assured you are doing your part in safeguarding our vital natural resources and wildlife for those who come after us.
