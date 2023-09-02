How would you like if your official job title read professional pollywogger? If you were a Nongame Aquatic Biologist, you wouldn’t mind it a bit.
Pollywogging is a slang term among malacologists (those who study mussels). It refers to a unique type of sampling technique. It requires the sampling technician to stoop around on their hands and knees in shallow water feeling around the bottom in search of mussels. Some think the term was originally coined because the technique might loosely resemble how a pollywog (tadpole) moves in the water.
Pollywogging isn’t the only method used by malacologists to survey freshwater mussels. Depending on the clarity and depth of the water, other methods including diving, snorkeling and visually searching with a view bucket (a bucket with a clear bottom).
During the late 1980s and early 1990s, many of the larger rivers and medium-size streams in central Indiana were surveyed for freshwater mussels; however, many smaller streams and those where water clarity or access was an issue remained untouched.
By the mid-’90s the DNR started to survey the areas that lack information on mussel distribution and abundance. When completing the survey the goal was to identify and count all live mussels found before returning them to the water.
Mussels leave their shells behind after they die, which provides evidence for the areas they inhabited in the past. Even dead shells were studied to categorize them as “fresh dead” or “weathered dead.” Fresh dead shells are cleaner, with some tissue still remaining, whereas weathered shells are older and deteriorated due to remaining on the stream bottom for years.
Each survey yields a snapshot of current mussel population information, while also providing a look into the past.
To date, more than 2,000 individual sites in Indiana have been sampled. These surveys allow a better understanding of current and historical distribution of Indiana’s native freshwater mussels, which helps the DNR determine which species should be listed as Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN).There are nearly 30 species of freshwater mussels in Indiana listed as SGCN, and these surveys provide crucial information to guide restoration efforts.
Freshwater mussels play a vital role in our aquatic ecosystems. They are natural filters, converting large quantities of suspended material into food for organisms, such as fish, muskrats and river otters. They also help stabilize the substrate they are buried in, and as they burrow, they increase oxygen and nutrient exchange between the substrate and water. Even the shell material they leave behind after they die provides a colonization surface and habitat for a variety of other aquatic organisms. Restoring mussel populations helped improve water quality and aquatic habitat.
In Indiana, freshwater mussels inhabit almost every water type, including rivers, streams, ditches, ponds and lakes. There are very few bodies of water that lack live mussel populations or historical evidence of their presence.
Indiana was historically home to 80 freshwater species. They live their entire life in the same spot embedded on the bottom, although they can move a very short distance with their single foot. They eat detritus (decaying organic material), plankton (microscopic plants and animals) and bacteria trapped by their gills.
In the beginning, freshwater mussels were prized for their button quality. Spent shells from button factories were sometimes used for walkways and resurfacing roads, ground into chicken grit, used for decorative purposes in flower beds and lawn decorations.
By the 1950s freshwater mussels became important for the cultured pearl industry in Japan and in later years other countries. Freshwater mussel shell material is sectioned and then ground into small beads that are surgically implanted into pearl oysters, serving as the nucleus for cultured pearls.
Freshwater mussel harvest was legal in Indiana until 1991, when it was suspended to help protect dwindling populations. To date, it is still illegal to take or possess a live mussel or dead shell material from Indiana waters.
