As the end of the year approached, it appeared there would be no state-record fish caught in 2022. Then a record was shattered, technically three times in two-weeks.
On New Year’s Eve, Scott Skafar reeled in two burbot, one tipping the scales at over 9 pounds, the other weighing 10.2 pounds. The fish came from Lake Michigan, surpassing the previous mark set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. Skafar was targeting perch and lake trout out of Portage when he landed what turned out to be a memorable fish.
That record was broken again Jan. 10, when Phillip Duracz caught a burbot weighing 11.4 pounds. Duracz also holds the record for catching the biggest lake whitefish in Indiana.
“The previous warm weather coupled with light winds has provided excellent opportunities for anglers to fish Lake Michigan at a time they are usually unable to safely access the lake,” said Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist Ben Dickinson.
Cold water temperatures from November to April bring burbot closer to the shore to feed in Lake Michigan, the DNR explained.
Of the 55 species recognized by the program, Lake Michigan currently holds more records than any other body of water. Other state record catches from Lake Michigan include Atlantic salmon, brown trout, pink salmon, tiger trout, coho salmon, lake trout and lake whitefish. Other bodies of water that have produced multiple state records include the Wabash, White, Tippecanoe and Ohio rivers, Clear Lake and Trail Creek.
HARBINGERS OF SPRING
Up until this week winter has been fairly mild. Over the past month several people have witnessed what they think may be signs of an early spring.
“I have seen some flocks of sandhill cranes flying north,” said my friend Dan. “I think it’s a sign we will have a mild winter and early spring,” he added.
A call to Nick Echterling, property manager of Jasper Pulaski State Fish and Wildlife, may prove otherwise. Echterling should know since Jasper-Pulaski FWA is one of the Midwest’s largest gathering spots for thousands of sandhills as they make their way north and south during migration periods.
“When you see flocks of cranes headed north this time of year, more than likely they are just flying over an area searching for food and roosting locations,” he said. “Although we’d like to think spring is around the corner it is still too early for their migrations northward.”
Other Kokomo area residents have mentioned seeing flocks of robins scattered throughout their yards. I have as well.
Geoff LeBaron of the National Audubon Society, says that mild temperatures are the likely cause of the increase in robin sightings during the winter months. “Robins really only go as far south as they need to. They follow the edge of the freeze up and snow line. As that line moves northward then robins can winter further and further north.”
Then the other day while running my pointer pup Maggie, we happened across an American woodcock, sometimes called timberdodle. They too migrate south as the weather turns cold.
Woodcock are a unique gamebird not commonly seen in central Indiana. One of their most unique traits happens during spring when they perform their comical mating ritual called a “Sky Dance.”
The male will start by making a “peent.” He stands in the grass, faces one direction, belts out a “peent,” makes a quarter turn and “peents” again. When he is satisfied that he has sung enough, he will fly up to 350 feet in the air, circling like a feathered tornado, as his wings make twittering sounds. Then he will begin his descent, still twittering, while making chirping sounds. When he lands, he starts the display over again.
With all these signs pointing to an early spring, can it bring optimism of warmer weather? Don’t bet on it because we still have several more months of winter left. After all, it is Indiana.
