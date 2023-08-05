Call it what you want — divine intervention, luck or just typical Indiana weather.
In just a few hours, it would be time for the 39th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic graduation tournament. The event was the culmination of two weeks of classes where 150 children would put their new knowledge to the test on the Kokomo Reservoir.
As an army of volunteers gathered at the Main Reservoir Park well before daylight, lightening streaked across the sky, the wind blew and rain poured on the ground.
By 4:30 a.m., ramp workers Janet Comer and Lonnie DeWitt were prepared for the long line of boaters who would be launching their craft in time for the 7 a.m. start. Joey Martino, Robert Sebura, Bob Rose and John Adams would help with the task. “Normally we would already have a dozen boats here,” DeWitt mentioned, with an air of concern.
Anytime you plan an outdoor event of any type, there is always the weather to think about. Yet in 38 years, the tournament has never been cancelled because of inclement weather. This could be the first year several of us thought. After all, there will never be a compromise when the safety of children is concerned.
Then, a few minutes later the skies cleared, trucks and trailers showed up from every direction and everyone was greeted to a serene and beautiful sunrise for the 7am start. To watch 70 caring, volunteer boat captains pull away from the shore with their precious cargo is inspiring.
While the kids fish, the park begins another transformation. Lines of tables are set up as the Kokomo Kiwanis prepare to serve in excess of 800 hungry fishermen, volunteers and everyone else in attendance. Frank Simpson does the cooking of the hotdogs, hamburgers and pulled pork.
Jeff and Terri Rude of the Hoosier Open Professional Tournament Series begin the process of setting up the weigh-in site. Huge tanks are filled to hold the hundreds of fish that will soon be swimming in them before being released back into the Kokomo Reservoir. Lines are established in an effort to keep some type of order when 150 excited kids come in to weigh their catch.
A crowd of family, friends and a host of onlookers gathered along the shore as the 70 volunteer captains eased their boats to the bank for the 11 am weigh-in. The excitement heard from the kids easily drowned out the sound of outboard motors. Fish stories ran as rampant as water over the lake’s dam. It was quickly evident: the kids had become true anglers.
In total, this year’s class of 150 children brought in 308 fish of nearly every species weighing over 290 pounds.
In the 6-9 age group, Jaden Gibson won the most weight with four fish dropping the electronic scales to 10.85 pounds. His boat captain was Don Hinkle.
In the 10-11 group, it was Aiden Blessing having the most weight of fish with five carp totaling 21.66 pounds. He was guided to success by boat captain Brook Johnson.
In the 12-15 age bracket, Phillip Pane stunned the crowd winning most weight with nine fish totaling 29.18 pounds. He also received the tourney’s “biggest fish” trophy after reeling in a 11.23 pound drum. The captain leading him to a great day was Jim Ade.
In the “most fish” DeAndre Moore, guided by Dustin Gibson, caught 8 fish, which was tops in the youngest division. Bentley Heredia reeled in 14 assorted panfish in the middle age bracket. His boat captain was Willie Morris. In the 12-15 age bracket ended in a tie between James Zook and James Hambaugh both reeling in 26 fish. Their boat captains were Aaron Hochstedler and Matt Krieg.
In the end, what many thought would end in a bust, turned out spectacular. All made possible by the weather and hundreds of volunteers. There was no better cure-all for at what times seems like a disgruntled world.
Trying to mention all those who play an integral part in making the Kids Clinic possible would be futile. These types of people do not do this for praise, glory or recognition. They do it because of what’s in their heart.
