The tundra region of Alaska is a unique place.
The mountains, which from a distance look like large rolling hills, are actually hard to traverse. They are much steeper than they appear and the ground, covered in lichens and moss, are soft as a sponge making walking sometimes extremely difficult, especially when you add 30 pounds of necessary equipment strapped to you back.
Being this close to the Arctic Circle, the weather can sometimes turn brutal. Even though it was still summer the temperature ranged somewhere between 35-50 degrees. The wind is relentless, sometimes reaching 50 mph. Anyone venturing into this great land must plan for rain, heavy rain pushed by the strong winds. It could be sunny one minute and turn into a torrential downpour almost immediately.
One of the most concerning elements was the fog that would roll in within minutes — fog so thick you could literally not see your hand when held in front of your face. This we soon learned posed a serious threat when out in the tundra because you would lose all sense of direction. A compass or GPS is a must.
We were in an area that sees 24 hours of continuous light during the months of June and July. However, during our trip daylight came about 4:30 a.m. and the sun would not set until 11:30 p.m. Even then, it never did get completely dark. This played with our biological clocks for the first few days.
I also learned how small our world actually is. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game do not have any conservation officers or game wardens. That responsibility falls on their state troopers, who are split into two divisions. One branch handles the normal criminal activities while the state wildlife troopers handle everything game, fish and natural resource related.
One day, while one of the wildlife troopers visited our camp, he asked where I was from.
“Indiana,” I stated, “Ever heard of it?” I added in jest.
He went on to explain he was originally from Indiana as well, growing up in the northwest part of our state.
“What town do you live in?” he later asked.
When I mentioned Kokomo, he immediately said there was another trooper originally from Kokomo as well. “No way,” I said in disbelief. What were the chances of being roughly 4,000 miles from home and running across someone else from Kokomo?
While taking a mid-day break due to extreme rain, wind and fog I noticed another state wildlife trooper pull into our camping area.
“Are you John?” he asked. He introduced himself as Noah Belt, a graduate of Eastern High School. We spent over an hour visiting and talking about his choice of career and how he ended up in Alaska. He was actually one of the nicest young men I ever met and extremely polite and respectful. He shared stories about his career, which we found as fascinating.
Unfortunately, for me, this hunt did not come without some trials and tribulation. On the very first day, I immediately noticed something wrong with my left eye. Being in no pain and right-eye dominant, I wasn’t too concerned at first. Then with each passing day vision became worse.
“Want us to take you somewhere?” my friends asked out of concern. The truth is there was no place to go and the nearest town with any type of modern medical care was Anchorage, a 12-hour drive away. So I did what I had to — I kept hunting.
Once returning home, I immediately sought medical help and was promptly taken to Indianapolis for emergency surgery. I learned my retina, while becoming completely detached, had seven tears and there was hemorrhaging behind the eye. Every doctor couldn’t believe I waited so long, but I had no other choice. No one knows how it happened, it just did. Therefore, as I pen this column I remain hopeful everything will return to normal in time. We’ll see.
For most hunters, Alaska is a rite of passage many will never get. Our visions of a completely unbridled wilderness usually dissolves into a cornfield and small woodlots. In reality, anyone can enjoy our last frontier with just a little planning.
For me, it’s extremely hard in this mostly wild-less age, to explain the link between man and wildness itself. I went as much for the emptiness of the great land as to its fullness. I think those that visit Alaska to hunt go to compare what we have become against the chaos of our normal everyday modern lives.
“I feel like I’m a changed man,” said my friend Bill Harris upon arriving back in Indiana. Alaska is a place that strips away all of life’s clutter leaving you to confront the wild. You can feel the power of the land and what lays ahead, yet you can’t describe it in words. If you’re lucky you’ll retrieve a disappearing spirit. If you’re even luckier it will be your own.
If you are ever looking for a piece of our country to claim your soul, look no farther than our last frontier.
