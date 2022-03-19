“I got robbed at the convenience store,” someone said.
“Did they catch who did it?”
“Sure did, it was pump 4.”
Social media is laced with jokes about burgeoning fuel prices. Some are actually pretty funny.
On another note, a good friend said he was cutting his bass tournament schedule in half while another went so far as to mention the possibility of selling his boat. Now that’s serious. For many, the high cost of fuel is not a laughing matter. Everywhere you go people are discussing/cussing it.
With the war in Ukraine compounding the already soaring prices, it seems as if almost everyone is trying to find ways to reduce costs. The good news is there are several ways to get the most efficient use from your vehicle and watercraft.
Most newer vehicles come with features that could help stretch each gallon of gas, while there are other steps that can help save money. Many, myself included, do not make full use of these advancements. I will now.
One of the most important steps is to make sure your tires are inflated to the perfect pressure. Many vehicles are equipped with tire pressure monitoring systems, while others just send an alert if the pressure drops below what is recommended.
In case you are wondering what the ideal pressure should be, they are printed on a sticker on the inside of the driver’s side doorjamb. Even a majority of boat trailers will have a sticker specifying this info. Proper inflation not only helps prevent flats or blowouts it also helps stretch out mileage on each gallon of gas.
“The easiest way to impact fuel economy is to keep your tires at the proper pressure,” explained David Bennet, manager of repair systems for AAA. “Having under inflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by 5 to 10 percent. This is because a soft tire creates more ‘rolling resistance’ or friction on the road surface.”
Recent vehicles come with an idle stop-start technology, briefly shutting the engine off while at a stop light, fast food line or other instances when the vehicle sits at idle. As soon as you lift your foot off the brake, the engine automatically restarts. Yet many motorists, like me, turn the feature off. Not anymore. Industry experts say using the feature can save up to 5 percent in fuel consumption.
A lot of trucks and SUVs come equipped with a “driving mode” selector either in the form of a button or knob. Many times while driving my truck I turn it to sport — after all, who doesn’t like the extra pep in performance? But to maximize fuel it’s better to leave it in economy.
Only use the mode selector when you absolutely need it.
Chances are your vehicle comes with a real time “fuel consumption or mileage per gallon” gauge. This feature helps encourage drivers to ease up on the throttle while coasting longer then braking more smoothly.
When highway driving, use the cruise control. On longer trips, it can yield a 7 to 12 percent savings. Smoother starts and stops are another way to help tame fuel consumption.
The majority of vehicles made today are designed to run on regular fuel, rated around 87 octane, however there are some that have to be fed premium fuel in the 91 to 93-octane level. But it may not be necessary. The best thing to do is read your owner’s manual to see what is actually recommended. If higher-octane fuel is not required, then use regular. This alone can save you almost 50 cents per gallon. If premium is required, then stay with it because using a lower grade could result in engine damage.
Roof cargo and bicycle racks are common sites, yet most get used sporadically. Removing them, only attaching when needed, can add up to another 5 to 7% of your vehicles efficiency due to the reduction in drag or wind resistance.
One of the best ways to maximize performance for watercraft is to put your boat on a diet. Your boat is the lightest the day you buy it. From there on out, it adds weight. Most of us carry way more than we need. Do some reorganization and remove everything you hardly use. Only stowing the items and equipment needed for the particular type of fishing you will do while taking into account the lake’s size and conditions. Extra weight is a killer both in the water and while trailering.
Using these tips individually may not be the panacea for rising fuel costs, but putting them all together can result in a substantial savings. Hopefully, so you won’t have to consider selling your boat.
PUBLIC MEETING
DNR fisheries biologists and representatives of the Indiana Muskie Club Chapter 49 will host a public meeting to talk about the status of the fisheries at the Kokomo Reservoir and the proposal to stock muskies in our local impoundment. The meeting will be held this Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library South Branch, located at 1755 E. Center Rd.
Officials with the DNR will present data from the latest fish survey and introduce a proposal of a requested new muskie stocking. Everyone is welcome to come learn about the fishery and provide comments on future fish management actions for the reservoir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.