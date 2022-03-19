Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.