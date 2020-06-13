Back in 2008, the Bass Federation initiated the National High School Fishing Program to promote clean family fun and outdoor education through the sport of fishing.
The Indiana Bass Federation, an arm of the national organization, provided an avenue for youngsters who have an interest in tournament fishing. It is open to all high school age kids.
These events are a breath of fresh air. The one thing you won’t see at these types of contests is antagonizing parents or verbal attacks on referees, judges or coaches. But what you will see are adults who believe in helping children. Participants learn real lessons in life like the importance of succeeding while also properly coping with losses. They also develop angling skills, building confidence and bolstering their self-reliance.
One young man who has established himself in the world of youth bass fishing is Briar Roach. In 2019 he was crowned the IBF “Youth Angler of the Year” by amassing the most points during their regular season. It became common for his name to be listed in the top-three finishers.
This year the first few tournaments were cancelled due to COVID-19. But most recently the state organization conducted their first competition on Lake Manitou. The 17-year-old came out on top, bringing in his limit of five largemouth bass, totaling 10 pounds.
“I caught my fish throwing several types of soft plastics,” Briar said.
The soon-to-be high school junior has fished most of his life, a sport brought on by his father, Mike.
“Although I have always enjoyed fishing, taking part in competitive tournaments to me is more exciting,” explained Briar. “It is my dream to make a career out of fishing.”
“I think when a child takes part in any team sporting activity it benefits them tremendously,” said Mike. “They not only learn to accept and handle failure but also that to become successful in anything takes work and commitment, something that benefits them throughout life.”
Anglers Dream/USA Bassin Tourney
We all know because of the pandemic many tournaments were originally postponed. With the tournaments now being opened up Anglers Dream and USA Bassin combined their events held last weekend on Morse Reservoir. Many anglers from central Indiana took part in the event.
Greentown made a strong showing with their residents capturing the top two places. The team of Aaron Hochstedler and Rodney Ellis swept first place with their limit of five largemouth bass totaling 17.06 pounds. Evan Ellis and Matt Krieg reeled in second place with five fish weighing in at 15.22 pounds. A trophy largemouth tipping the scales at just under six pounds also gave them the event’s honor for biggest fish. John and Danielle Sabatini of Galveston took third place with five fish dropping the scales at 14.02 pounds.
Monday evening open team
The team of Kenny Waisner and Brad Parsons anchored a win at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, title sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors.
The winners carried five largemouth bass to the scales totaling 11.73 pounds. A fish tipping the scales at 4.43 pounds also earned them the tourney’s trophy for biggest bass. Cousins Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger reeled in second with five fish weighing 10.21 pounds. Third place went to Phil and Randy Reel with five fish topping out at 10.15 pounds.
