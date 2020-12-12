The need to experiment, to discover and to find new avenues of approach is part of some people’s internal makeup, especially when it comes to table fare.
Take Scott Leysath, for example. Host of the show Dead Meat, he has sampled everything from Asian carp to nutria, a large swamp rat. Steve Rinella is another. Creator of Meat Eater, he has eaten rattlesnake and even monkey.
I know in some deer camps across the country, it’s tradition to drink the blood from your very first deer. Some think it is a way to carry the spirit of the animal with you while others feel it’s a rite of passage. I can’t help but think it’s a way to watch the newcomer succumb to peer pressure to do something really gross.
Personally, I have tried groundhog, raccoon, opossum and even beaver — once. It was consumed more from the novelty of saying I have tried it more than anything else.
In a past article I detailed the life of former wildlife biologist John Allen, who worked for what was then called the Indiana Department of Conservation, now our Department of Natural Resources.
It was 1964 when he probed into a universal question: Are starlings edible?
Why he sought the answer is anyone’s guess. Maybe he was looking for a new food source for Indiana’s expanding population. It could have been he was searching for a remedy to the exploding population of starlings, which to this very day cause tremendous damage to grain crops. Not mentioning the huge inconvenience and safety concerns they pose when roosting in giant, raucous flocks in neighborhoods and urban areas. Maybe he was trying to start the latest trend in cuisine — the local food movement. After all, it doesn’t get any more local than eating common birds right outside your front door.
Regardless, starlings were then and still considered pests and “dirty birds.” Even their feathers have a greasy feel.
With this kind of history and their prodigious numbers, starlings seemed the perfect candidate for the stewpot. Allen knew of no one who had tasted starlings and figured they could in one way or another be made palatable.
With shotgun in hand he began taking dozens of the speckled, black birds. With his bucket full, he had the chore of cleaning them. Some were skinned, others were plucked and a few he breasted.
Over the next several days he spent a good deal of time in the kitchen instead of the woods. Some he boiled, dumping different types of seasonings into the hot water. Others he fried. A handful was soaked in fruit juice and vinegar and a few were broiled. He tried them in various casseroles. Some were ground into what he called starlingburgers. He even sautéed their small breasts in hot oil with onions and peppers.
This man deserves credit. He sacrificed himself by trying every bird he cooked.
So what was his conclusion, coming from a man who tried all forms of wild game during his career as a biologist and hunter? “Horrible,” he commented. “They taste like liver that’s been left out on the sidewalk for a week.”
Even though his experiment took place over 50 years ago, I appreciate dedicated wildlife biologists like Allen. Because of his work, if I am ever in a position to eat starling, I will respectfully decline. I’ve ate enough crow in my lifetime and I didn’t like that either.
