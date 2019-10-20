Sandhill cranes grabbed my interest years ago. Their great migrations serve as harbingers of winter and spring. Most people would never notice them if it wasn’t for their loud calls which pull people’s awareness from the ground to the distant horizon.
Besides their great size and distinctive calls, sandhills are known for their unique dance moves. Among one of the most unusual of avian displays their dances have been celebrated and in some cases mimicked by cultures around the world.
Even more than their dance steps cranes are most famous for their loud, distinctive voices. Some have described them as rattling, bugles or trumpet like sound. For me personally it more resembles a “roarking” noise. But for the majority of people it is this sound that first draws attention to the birds. Because of their exceptionally long neck and windpipe, their voices seem to be amplified, being heard from up to a mile away.
From the day I first learned what their unique sound was I always take notice when they fly high overhead. So do others. Their primal screams and huge flapping wings draw everyone’s attention. People invariably stop what they are doing to look skyward. These birds seem to pull us out of our normal routine and into a much larger world that few other birds do.
The great migrations of sandhill cranes are a sure sign of the change of seasons. In the fall they fly south, signaling the start of our coldest months where they spend winters in Georgia, Alabama and Florida. As the air begins to warm, they will fly north to their nesting grounds in Minnesota, Michigan and Canada.
Indiana is fortunate in that one of their greatest layover spots on their long journey is located at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife area, located about an hour drive from Kokomo. It is considered as one of Indiana’s greatest wildlife spectacles.
Standing nearly 4 feet tall on pencil-like legs, these birds sport a red forehead, white cheeks and long dark pointed bill. Their wingspans push seven-feet, making them one of the largest bird species.
The best place to view the sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski is from the handicapped accessible observation towers next to an area known as Goose Pasture. Although they can be seen throughout the day, the best time to witness their huge numbers is a few hours after dawn and at sunset.
At sunrise cranes leave the resting marsh in gigantic, noisy flocks to gather in Goose Pasture where they mingle and gab loudly before taking flight on their huge wings for short flights to nearby feeding areas. About sunset, they return on full bellies to socialize before flying off to roosting areas.
One of the birds most striking and peculiar behaviors is the dance they perform. The humorous sequence begins with the bird bowing low then jumping into the air. The crane then settles back to the ground, sometimes throwing leaves and small twigs over its shoulder.
This routine is amusing especially when they decide to perform the dance with their own shadow. Scientists believe this routine is a form of creating new friendships or reaffirming existing ones.
The Jasper-Pulaski FWA is located in a region once famous for the vast Kankakee Marsh. These wetlands consisted of more than one million acres of reeds, ponds and bogs. In the 19th century and early 20th century, the marsh was drained to make way for agriculture. Today, only 8,142 acres remain.
Revenues used in land acquisition, development, operation and maintenance of Jasper-Pulaski, as well as other fish and wildlife areas are generated from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Funding also comes from the federal Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson programs to promote and aid fish and wildlife restoration. These funds are derived from taxes levied on hunting and fishing equipment. This is just one area where Indiana hunters and anglers stand proud to provide this property for the enjoyment of all people.
If you are interested in watching the birds unique behaviors, information, including daily migration numbers are updated weekly and can be found online or by contacting Jasper-Pulaski FWA at 219-843-4841.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.