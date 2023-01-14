There could be no better way to close out the previous year or bring in the new one.
Normally during this time, Lake Michigan is covered with a thick sheet of ice, but not this year. Our warm winter has kept the big lake open, at least in Indiana’s portion. That could not have worked out more perfect for Hoosier angler Scott Skafar, in a big way.
On New Year’s Eve he decided to launch his boat out of the Portage Marina with his friend and neighbor Tom Solomon in search of tasty yellow perch. The fishing was good and it didn’t take long for both to catch their limit. But they weren’t done yet.
“We didn’t want to quit so we decided to try for some lake trout,” said Skafar. The pair rigged their rods with three-eighth ounce jig heads tipped with a 5-inch Zoom Flukes. Before long, several lake trout fell prey to their baits.
After fishing a while longer, Skafar pulled in a burbot. Actually, he ended up catching two. Burbot are a fairly rare freshwater cod fish that spawn in cold water. They resemble a cross between a catfish and eel. Little did he know that both fish eclipsed the Indiana record of 7 pounds, 11 ounces Larry Malicki caught back in 1990 from the same lake.
“The first one I caught, I really didn’t think nothing of it,” said Skafar “just kind of caught the fish and we put it in the live well for a while.”
Then he reeled in the second one. That’s when he thought, “Wow, these are really, really big!”
He then decided to look up the state record just for the heck of it. He then weighed his catch on a handheld scale. That’s when he realized both fish not only broke the current state record but shattered it. His first fish weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces with the second tipping the scale at 10 pounds, 2 ounces. So in reality he caught two state record fish on the same day.
Initially, he thought the official weighing and submission process was too much trouble for a holiday weekend when he wanted to just keep fishing, but a friend convinced him otherwise.
Because of the holiday weekend, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ office in Michigan City was closed. But Skafar had help from fishing buddy Eric Izynski in his quest to have the biggest burbot weighed on a certified scale.
‘‘Eric knew the seafood counter worker at the grocery store in Valparaiso, Strack & Van Til,” Skafar explained. ‘‘He made arrangements for me to get it officially weighed on their scale. He also helped get the girth and length measurements and take pictures of the measurements in the parking lot there.’’
After meeting the requirements, he submitted his catch to the DNR.
For Skafar, setting a new state record is definitely rewarding.
“I’ve been fishing all my life and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record burbot because it’s kind of a rare fish,” he continued. “Burbot stay in cold, deep waters and only come near the shore of Lake Michigan during the winter.”
Skafar is known as one of the best multi-species anglers in northern Indiana.
“It’s exciting to me,” he said, “but it seems like the people around me, family and friends, are almost more excited than I am. Now that I know that there’s burbot out there, I’m kind of eager to see if I can break my own record. I feel that now that the ball is rolling the record is gonna be broken a lot quicker now.”
BASS ANGLERS
With the start of the New Year, the Kokomo Bass Anglers club, one of the oldest fishing clubs in Indiana, is welcoming new members. It is open to anyone who enjoys bass fishing in a friendly competitive atmosphere. You do not need to own your own boat. Non-boaters are paired with those who own watercraft during tournaments. New members will receive a reduced membership fee.
The club meets the first Thursday of the month at the VFW located at 920 N Washington. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in joining or would like additional club info contact Don Thompson at 765-661-2946.
