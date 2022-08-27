It was good news and in a way, it made me feel bad. Especially in the wake of learning two good friends had recently lost their places to hunt due to the properties changing ownership. These types of stories are growing too common.
But on the flip side, another friend had just purchased a 20-acre mini-farm and invited me to check it out with him. Our first short scouting trip revealed corn and soybeans primarily occupied the land. The only significant cover was an eight-acre woodlot in one corner and a small, overgrown pasture in another.
Small tracts of land are becoming more and more a fact of life for hunters. It seems there are either huge parcels owned by the same person or corporation (and already leased to groups of hunters) or many segmented smaller tracts. Most suburban hunters are limited to these smaller lots, what I call “hobby or recreational farms.” People are gobbling them up in any increment they can afford, sometimes as small as five or 10 acres.
Is it possible to have decent hunting on a small tract of ground? Sure it is. Each season many quality deer are harvested in areas not much larger than a couple city lots. But, to do this you need a dedicated plan and approach.
The first step is to spend some time and figure how the deer use the area and when to hunt it and when to stay out. Google Earth and OnX hunting app. are great tools. I could tell the small woodlot on my friend’s property should be a perfect staging area for bucks waiting for the cover of darkness before coming out to feed on the corn and beans. But, because it is surrounded by fields, getting to it in the morning could be risky because of the good chance of spooking deer when going in. So if I hunt it, I will do so only in the evening.
In smaller tracts it’s hard to hang a tree stand without letting all the deer know someone is in their turf. If possible, set a stand as early as possible, even if that means putting up with mosquitoes and gnarly brush. If you don’t have the time then set it when you can, but definitely wait a couple weeks before going back. In smaller places, it may be best to simply hunt from the ground, which eliminates all the noise of hanging a metal stand.
If you show up to hunt your spot and the wind is wrong, turn around. In smaller tracts you only get one chance at a wall hanger and it’s not worth blowing it. Go hunt somewhere else, go fishing or help your wife with some chores. I know what you’re thinking … I would hunt somewhere else or wet a line too!
Indiana is 97% privately owned, so unless you have some kind of connection, acquiring private land to hunt now a days is hard…really hard. But don’t ever rule out public ground. I know some have different thoughts but many deer, including great bucks, come from state owned properties every season. Plus, you helped pay for it.
So what do you do when you want to hunt private ground but are not a property owner yourself? How do you ask a complete stranger for permission to access their land with a firearm or bow? I want to share an avenue in hopes it helps others.
Mark Barnett had a unique approach in seeking out private property. He treats it like a job interview.
Barnett has put together a professional looking résumé he passes out to prospective landowners.
“Each year while scouting out new places to hunt I have given out dozens of them,” he added. “They have without a doubt resulted in new places for me.”
In it, he lists a short biography about himself, including his job, family and a short reason why he is passionate about hunting. Also listed is his contact information, safety certifications and a few character references. He also explains his sincere appreciation if allowed on the property and how the land will be treated with the utmost respect.
“Most people are very busy and farmers and other landowners don’t have the time to stand and talk to someone they don’t know, so this way they can look at it when convenient if they so choose,” he mentioned.
Barnett also dresses appropriately.
“Think about it,” he continued. “You are trying to convey competence and responsibility and your appearance speaks volumes before you even open your mouth.”
The avid hunter always exhibits friendliness and respect even if denied permission. Remember the resume? A year had gone by when a landowner in Miami County called Barnett asking if he was still interested in hunting.
“That ended up becoming one of my favorite places,” he added.
The good thing with people buying up many small parcels, there are many more landowners, some of who might let you hunt. Even if you don’t gain any access to private property, don’t get discouraged. Persistence pays off. If not, you will at least meet some very interesting people along the way!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.