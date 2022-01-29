Several days back a friend and I decided to ice fish a popular northern Indiana lake known for the night bite of walleye and perch.
As darkness approached, soft glows of light began dotting the lake’s frozen surface. With a few pumps of the plunger and the flick of a lighter, my Coleman lantern came to life. The soft hiss of the pressurized light seemed almost soothing. Even with today’s advancements, many hard-water anglers still rely on these old-school lanterns, not just to provide light, but heat as well.
“I can’t believe the number of people who still use these old lanterns,” I mentioned, pointing to the one that has been a staple in my ice fishing arsenal.
“Why wouldn’t they,” he responded. “It’s hard to replace something that has served ice fishermen so well.”
When you think about it, almost all of us have at least one thing, maybe two, that we’ve been using for ages. The reason they are still in use is because, even after all those years, they still work like a charm. Maybe it’s because they were built perfect from the beginning.
Through time, certain companies became so established in the minds of outdoor enthusiasts that just their names become synonymous with quality. Count Coleman as one of them. There is no telling how many hunting and fishing camps have been brightened by Coleman lanterns. The company says that to date over 55 million have been sold.
In the beginning, William Coffin Coleman grew up in Kansas and became a travelling salesman to augment his teaching salary. On one of his sales trips, he noticed a pressurized gas lamp lighting the window of an area merchant. Past accounts say Coleman suffered from poor vision.
Impressed with its lighting capabilities, he purchased the patent for one particular design and after a few modifications introduced the Coleman Arc Lamp for indoor use. Industrious by nature, Coleman moved to Wichita and soon founded the Coleman Lamp and Stove Company in 1913. A year later he introduced his first lantern, a single mantle model fueled by pressurized petroleum.
Since his first design, the lanterns have evolved into double mantle models, providing more light and heat. They are now powered by several fuels including white gas, unleaded gas and propane. Although the company does manufacture battery-operated lights, they do not provide what many hard-water anglers appreciate — heat. Some savvy ice fishermen have small pans they attach to the top of their lantern, which is perfect for warming food, a much-appreciated comfort when spending hours on the ice.
For decades, ice anglers have relied on their durability and performance. Even with today’s newer technologies, which include head lamps nearly as bright as the sun and small propane heaters many hard-water anglers still rely on the dual versatility of the Coleman lantern.
Unlike clothing, these lights have never went out of style. They were made from perfection almost since the beginning, much like the cast-iron skillet.
To some, these lanterns may be old school. But its classic, time-tested reliability in providing warmth and light for legions of fishermen is legendary. No other piece of ice fishing equipment has been in use for as long.
Even with something as useful as Coleman lanterns, they do have a few drawbacks. The glass globe can be susceptible to breaking. That’s why many place them in a protected area of their sled or purchase the sturdy carrying case.
Mantles are another item that can deteriorate or come apart in time and no one should ever leave home without an extra set of silk mantles. Like mentioned earlier, they do give off heat so you have to make sure they do not touch anything when in operation. Many shanties and even some clothing can have the tell-tale burn marks.
Another item to be cognizant of are these types of lanterns, especially the models that burn unleaded or white gas can give off a small amount of fumes. The propane models burn much cleaner but regardless, when used in small enclosed shanties the interior should be vented for safety reasons.
So even with the constant change in technologies, some time tested products refuse to go away and that’s just fine with me.
