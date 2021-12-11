We are in the waning stages of this year’s deer hunting seasons.
Muzzle loading enthusiasts have until Dec. 19 and archers can hunt until Jan. 2. But at this stage of the game it only gets harder. Deer are at the height of their wariness, weather can turn brutal and the herd has been thinned. Either by now, you are doing a funky chicken victory dance with venison in the freezer or you are deciding on whether to throw your muzzleloader away or maybe use it as a tomato stake.
To those who have collected a deer, any deer, congratulations. Now you can sit back and tell the story repeatedly until it takes on a life of its own. But if you haven’t punched a tag, you have an option as well. You can do what some hunters have done since the beginning of time — lie.
Hunting by its very nature nourishes our imagination, feeding it with the fuel of hope and desire. It’s easy to deal with success, I mean after all, you have meat in the freezer or possibly a nice mount to hang in your den. However, nothing tests a hunter’s skill like failure. That’s when real sportsmen dive into the depths of their souls to come up with a story that even successful hunters appreciate. Here may be a few options.
We can always start by blaming our equipment or other people. Some psychologists, most who don’t hunt, call this “blame shifting.” I call it smart. Here are a few I’ve heard over the past several weeks.
“I had a beautiful buck at 15 yards but it was just dark enough that I couldn’t see through my peep sight,” one bowhunter explained. “I had this trophy 10 pointer right in front of me but when I raised my gun the scope had fogged up so bad I couldn’t even see through it,” said another hunter. Then, there was the guy who was using hand loaded bullets from his grandfather. “He said they were better than anything you could buy but when the moment of truth came and I pulled the trigger all I heard was a click.”
Another tactic is to blame the animal itself. “It was the most massive buck I have ever seen and because of his immense size I thought he was closer than he actually was so I ended up shooting too low.”
You can always use ethics to account for your lack of success. For example. “I was just about to pull the trigger on this buck when a doe stepped out behind him and I didn’t want to take a chance with any collateral damage and accidentally doing something outside the law.” These are always good excuses because they portray you in a favorable light.
But my favorite is to use your listeners own imagination against them. Tell them something they would never expect. When asked why you didn’t get a deer, look slowly to the left, then right, like you’re getting ready to let them in on a very special secret. Take a step in close. With your mouth inches from their ear, quietly whisper, “I missed!” Sometimes the blatant truth can be the most astounding excuse of them all!
MILLION DOLLAR BASS TOURNEY
Johnny Morris, owner of Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, hosted Bass Pro Shops National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship. This was a first in fishing history. This tournament was open to all interested amateur anglers across the Unites States and other countries, offering the biggest payout in fishing history. The winners split a cool million dollars. The final event was conducted on Missouri’s famed Table Rock Lake.
Thousands of anglers took part through a series of qualifying events where the final field was whittled down to the top 50 two-man teams.
Kokomo was well represented by some of our best bass anglers who made it to the final event. Congratulations are in order for Josh Klinghagen and his partner David Booth and the team of Rich Fye and Aaron Ault. Our local teams finished 11th and 14th, respectively.
“It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Fye, who has fished competitively for 35 years. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I was more than honored to be able to take part in a bass tournament of this magnitude.”
