Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part column.
For years, I have been fortunate to make annual trips to Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. They are always hunting and fishing oriented. The scenery in those regions is stunning, diverse and seems to captivate.
Each fall while visiting those beautiful areas I always wished my wife would join me, just once. She is more of a warm weather, beach type person, preferring to put her toes in the sand instead of boots in the cold snow.
Early last spring, through my own ineptness, I missed the registration for an elk hunting license in Idaho. “I’m going anyway and I’m going alone,” I thought to myself. I could still hunt wolf and do some fishing.
After a few weeks, I started discussions with my wife Peggy to come along. My plan was there would be no plans. I would get an over the counter wolf and small game license and we’d both get fishing permits. We would then travel to many of the state’s wilderness areas to take in the surreal beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the many crystal clear streams that cut the mountain range like veins around a muscle. There is no way I could travel to any of those regions without some type of hunting or fishing license in my pocket.
After departing from Indianapolis International Airport, we arrived in Boise. “We are going to take care of you Mr. Martino,” said the young woman at the airport car rental. “We have a brand new Mercedes all-wheel drive SUV,” she said with enthusiasm. Personally, I didn’t care as long as it had four-wheel drive. I knew the punishment I was going to deliver it.
Sometimes things don’t go as planned but can add to the adventure. For example, later that evening we noticed the low tire pressure light. Not giving it much thought I stopped at a gas station where I added air.
Early the next morning we headed north to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area. At 2.4 million acres, the region is wild and scenic, located in central Idaho between the towns of Salmon and McCall. That’s when we noticed the tire pressure warning light flashing again. At this point, we were several hours away from any type of civilization.
“What are we going to do now,” my wife asked with a bit of concern. “We are going to keep going,” I said smugly. To be honest I wasn’t too concerned because all I had to do was change a flat tire when it came down to it. In addition, even though it was getting dark I had several firearms and we packed some minimal camping supplies, food and fishing equipment. “If this tire goes completely flat we will just camp and I’ll fix it in the daylight” I mentioned.
What I should also note is the narrow, partially graveled roads we were traveling could barely be called roads, by most people’s standards. They more resembled trails barely wider than the vehicle itself. In some places, a slip or slide of just a couple feet could result in going off cliffs or canyon walls into oblivion.
On several occasions, I couldn’t help but smile when Peggy would gasp out loud as we rounded one of the many switch backs where she would look out her passenger window straight down for hundreds of feet. “John, this scares me,” she said several times. “Its things like these that make vacations exciting,” I told her. “Not if you die!” she fired back. “Plus we’ve got a low tire!” I couldn’t help but smile because there were many times she could not even look out her window when we were rolling adjacent to sheer rock cliffs. My wife, who is not prone to cursing, even uttered several expletives as we continued to inch our way upwards.
With darkness now approaching and the tire light turning red I was still undeterred. “What are you doing?” Peg asked out of urgency, as I slowly picked our way up the single lane gravel road. At this point we were three hours away from the nearest small town with any type of service station.
I have hunted Idaho on many occasions and was somewhat familiar with the area we were in. “There is a small mining operation a few more miles up the road and I think they may have an air compressor,” I reassured her. The condition of the road with no place to pull off would make changing a flat tire more difficult. With darkness now upon us and the tire pressure monitor showing 18 pounds we pulled into the mines.
Thankfully, a young man named Jacob lived on site because of the remote location of the operation. “You guys are a long way from anything, can I help you?” he asked after exiting his small trailer. Thankfully, he had an air compressor. With the tire a bit over inflated and total darkness enveloping the mountain range we limped the three hour drive back to Cascade with tire pressure again gradually decreasing.
The next morning the tire was completely flat. Tired of battling the issue it was time to finally change it. I wanted to be on the road as soon as possible. Well before the first wisps of daylight, I unloaded our equipment and opened the spare tire compartment. “What the hell!” I said aloud. There was no spare tire! I couldn’t believe it.
The only thing to do was call the rental company for their advice. They ended up sending a flatbed car hauler, all the way from Boise to pick the SUV and us up. We were dropped off back to the airport rental company where they gave us another vehicle. I might add it was Subaru, made in Lafayette Indiana.
