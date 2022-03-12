Although spring weather can be fickle, it’s time. This weekend’s forecast may prove otherwise, but the big warm-up is coming.
Open-water fishing opportunities will soon abound. Before too long, morels will be sprouting from forest floors and wild turkey hunting season is just around the corner. It’s also time to remember to renew your Indiana hunting and fishing license as 2021-22 licenses expire March 31.
For the first time since 2006, hunting and fishing permits have incurred an increase. That’s not bad when considering the increases everything else has seen annually. Unfortunately, some have broken out their crying towel. But let’s be honest. The DNR, managers of our state’s fish and wildlife resources, needs the extra funding. What else has not seen a price jump after 16 years?
Hunting and fishing have a long history in Indiana. Hoosiers have contributed to conservation since the first hunting license was sold back in 1901. With future generations in mind, regulated hunting and fishing was established to protect fish and wildlife species from being overharvested.
When speaking of Indiana’s wild turkey population, they can be considered one of the Hoosier State’s greatest conservation accomplishments. It was just a few decades back when turkey hunting opportunities were slim to nonexistent. Now huntable populations exist in all of Indiana’s 92 counties.
After last year’s spring season hunters collected 12,320 wild birds. This was a 15% decrease from 2020 harvest numbers, but still fell within the average harvest of 12,065 birds between 2015 and 2019. The top county was Dearborn where 355 birds were taken. Closer to home, 10 hunters took birds last spring from Howard County, Cass 75; Miami 84; Carroll 49.
During the “youth-only” weekend, young hunters took in 1,198 birds, representing 9% of the total harvest. Last year’s information also showed the majority of birds were collected in the morning during the first week of the season. It was estimated that nearly 65,254 hunters took to the field with an estimated success rate of 19%.
The 2022 spring turkey season runs April 27 through May 15, with the youth-only season April 23-24. Predictions for this season call for between 12,000 and 13,000 birds to be harvested including an increase in the number of juvenile (jakes) taken due to high summer brood success (survival of poults/young turkeys).
Hunters under the age of 18 wishing to hunt on participating DNR properties during the youth-only wild turkey hunting season (April 23-24) may apply for reserved turkey hunts from March 21 -April 1. Interested youth hunters or adult representatives must register in person or by phone during business hours for the property they wish to hunt.
Youth hunters must possess a valid 2022 Youth Consolidated Hunting and Trapping License, a 2022 Nonresident Youth Spring Turkey License with game bird habitat stamp privilege or a Lifetime Comprehensive Hunting License. Apprentice hunting licenses of the types named above also may be used.
This season’s resident spring turkey license fee is $32 plus the annual gamebird stamp ($11) for a total of $43. The Resident Youth Consolidated Hunt/Trap license fee is $12 (no stamp required). This license is also available to nonresident youth who have a parent, grandparent or legal guardian who is an Indiana resident.
