Most outdoor-minded people do not measure the year in typical seasons like spring, summer, fall and winter.
Instead the calendar is divided into deer and turkey hunting seasons as well as ice fishing and open water season. But nothing screams spring more than crappie season.
During the months of March, April and part of May legions of anglers have one particular species of fish on their mind — crappies! Most people target them for their characteristic as great table fare. But others, while not denying the popular panfish’s value as great food, note that crappies are one of the best all-around game fish available to all springtime anglers.
By the way, you can call them papermouths, specs, calico bass or crappies (pronounced croppy). But please don’t call them what you might do in your bathroom. They deserve a little more respect!
Sure, other sought-after sport fish like walleyes and catfish grow much larger. There is no doubt other species like smallmouth bass fight harder. But for non-stop action, especially during this time of year, you would be hard-pressed to find anything that would beat a spring crappie outing.
The month of March kicks it off and fishing remains good usually until mid-May. It is not uncommon to catch dozens of fish, some which may exceed 12 inches, in just a few short hours. Then there is always the possibility of hauling in a true trophy weighing in excess of several pounds.
Although any crappie stretching over one foot in length is considered more than respectable, they occasionally eclipse average weights. Indiana’s state record, taken by Willis Halcomb in 1994 from a private pond, measured over 20 inches, straining the scales at four pounds, 11 ounces.
Fortunately, for us living in the Hoosier state, finding a place to hook a limit of tasty slabs is not that difficult. Crappies can be found almost anywhere. Although some of our state’s hugest crappies were taken from private ponds, the most consistent stringers of these succulent fish come from massive schools in some of our state’s major lakes. Patoka and Monroe Lakes are tops. But other reservoirs like Salamonie, Geist and Mississinewa give up their fare share of fish as well. Other crappies hotspots include lakes Freeman, Maxinkuckee and Wawasee, not to mention the hundreds of glacial lakes that dot the northeast quarter of Indiana.
Crappies are actually a member of the sunfish family and are classified into two categories. The black crappie is darker, has seven or eight dorsal spines and is normally found in larger, deeper impoundments.
The white crappie, which at times may not be lighter in color than it‘s cousin, has six dorsal spines. They also sport vertical bands on their sides. These fish prefer quiet backwaters. Both species can grow to several pounds, but fish in the three-quarters of a pound to one pound are more typical.
Crappies love company and if you catch one, chances are there are many more close by. They can be caught by still fishing with a bobber, casting, trolling or drifting. They are also readily available to bank fishermen during this time as they move to shallow water haunts for their spawning ritual. There is no doubt spring is the best time to catch these tasty fish.
Crappies love cover. So locate stumps, weeds, brush or artificial cover at the appropriate depth and you will find plenty of action. The neat thing about chasing crappies is expensive gear or bottomless tackle boxes are not necessary. A six- to seven-foot-long light action spinning rod pretty much takes care of the equipment side. Although they can be taken on many types of live bait and artificial lures, a plain minnow or tube jig reigns supreme and accounts for the majority of all crappie taken. There are times when they can be real finicky when it comes to color selection, so don’t be afraid to switch lures until you connect on the right combination.
At dawn you’re likely to find them close to the surface or in water four feet deep or less but as the sun hits the surface they will often times drop five to 10 feet deep.
Another advantage to this particular spring time fishing opportunity is that you can be reasonably assured of some great early season action. And what better way to spend a beautiful spring day.
