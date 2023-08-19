Here we go. The door to this year’s squirrel hunting season swung open Tuesday with dove season set to begin on Sept. 1.
Like so many others, my introduction to all things hunting began in the squirrel woods. I can still remember the gnarly limb on the twisted hickory tree where I took the shot, collecting my first big bushytail.
Despite living in close proximity to large expanses of woods, I rarely pick up a rifle or shotgun and dedicate time to hunt them anymore. I hope that that will change in the upcoming week.
Through the years, things like work, family and other of life’s responsibilities have kept me from the woods in August. Lately my focus rests with dove and early goose season then beginning preparations for the upcoming archery deer hunting season. But, as each passing year slips through my hands, the thought of just sitting under a big hickory tree, waiting for a gray or fox squirrel to appear sounds more appealing. It’s definitely much easier than setting out a decoy spread in pre-dawn darkness or humping tree stands into the woods, setting them up then clearing out shooting lanes.
Yes, time has a way of changing a person’s priorities. And I am not the only one.
I believe it’s time for a squirrel-hunting revival. Unfortunately, over the past several decades the numbers of licensed hunters has fallen. Some of the largest declines have been among small-game hunters.
Some cite lack of access as the issue. But it shouldn’t be. Each year I hear of friends who have lost long-time hunting ground due to change in land ownership. I’ve also seen land gobbled up by deer hunting leases. As more and more land is leased, it reduces access, particularly to new hunters.
There is an upside for those who want to pursue small game. While it can be difficult for a person to find an adequate place to deer hunt, it is much easier to gain access to pursue squirrels. It does not require a great deal of property either. Just a handful of wooded acres can provide a season’s worth of hunting. Also finding public land to hunt small game isn’t difficult.
Another benefit is hunting squirrels is one of, if not the most affordable of all hunting endeavors. All you really need is a license, single shot rifle or shotgun and some inexpensive camo clothing. Oh yeah, and maybe some insect repellent.
There is no better activity to serve as a natural stepping-stone to other types of hunting. The sport does not require major physical effort, early mornings or long hours spent in the woods like deer and waterfowl require. Plus success rates for hunting squirrels are high enough to keep even the most preoccupied hunters interested.
Over the past decade, researchers have identified two disorders negatively affecting our children. Electronic Screen Syndrome and Nature Deficit Disorder. To some, these two problems may seem insignificant, but most will agree that children’s unnatural dependence on electronics is not necessarily a good thing.
The truth is children, as well as adults, need some unstructured time and a way to disconnect. Nothing fits the bill better than spending a few hours squirrel hunting.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Mike and Shane Harrison swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney taking first place with five largemouth bass totaling 9 pounds, 6 ounces. They also took home the tourney’s “big fish” honor after weighing in a largemouth tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 12 ounces. Second were Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with four fish weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Terry and Debbie Roe rounded out third place with two fish totaling 3 pounds, 6 ounces.
