Over the past several years the number of people who have become involved with canoeing and kayaking has exploded, and for good reason. It’s fun.
It shows no signs of slowing down. Besides being a good form of exercise participants are offered some of our most beautiful scenery.
To aid in this the DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found on the DNR’s website
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. It also shows canoe and kayak rental facilities scattered along our state’s waterways. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
LICENSE RENEWAL
2019-20 license extensions expired at the end of June. Individuals wanting to hunt or fish will need a valid 2020-21 Indiana hunting or fishing license. Licenses can be purchased online, at a local retailer or through the DNR Customer
2020 TURKEY RESULTS
Hoosier hunters set another record after last spring’s wild turkey hunting season. Hunters harvested 14,492 wild turkeys from 90 of 92 Indiana counties. This spring’s harvest is a 21% increase compared to that of the 2019 spring season. The 2020 season also broke the 2010 record high harvest of 13,742 birds.
Spring harvests increased in 76 counties with 12 counties exceeding 300 birds, compared to three in 2019. A total of 1,635 birds (11% of total harvest) were taken during the youth-only weekend prior to the regular season. The estimated number of hunters afield was 74,500 in 2020 (25% increase compared to 2019) with an estimated hunter success of 19%.
A detailed breakdown of spring harvest data, including previous seasons, is available on the wild turkey spring harvest data website.
OPEN TEAM BASS TOURNEY
Matt Krieg and BJ Butcher came away winners at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney bringing in five fish sporting a combined weight of 11.30 pounds. Second place and the tourney’s honor for big bass went to the father-and-son team of Scott and Hunter Leisure with three fish weighing 7.43 pounds. Their largest tipped the scales at just over 4 pounds. Aaron Hochstedler and John Sabatini rounded out third place with five fish totaling 6.78 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO
Paul Crow and Wayne Eads won Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three largemouth bass weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder reeled in second with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Third place and honors for big fish went to Tony Long and John Benson with one largemouth topping out at 3 pounds, 11 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.