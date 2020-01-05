Shawn Stevens’ life has been somewhat steeped in hunting.
As a young boy he would take to the woods and fields with his father, Tom, in search of rabbits and deer. As he grew in age so did his passion for the traditional activity, more recently, waterfowl hunting. He has achieved what many duck and goose hunters would consider a sizable accomplishment.
In 2016 Stevens had an opportunity to travel to Arkansas, one of the premier waterfowl states.
“It was an awesome experience,” he recalled. “Once you go for the first time and see that many birds, you’re hooked.”
His guide had a fantastic yellow lab and it was then he realized he wanted a dog of his own. He reveled in the thought of having his own full-time hunting companion, someone who would always carry their weight. The Western High School graduate knew this would come in the form of a dog.
“There becomes a special bond between a man and his dog, especially when hunting waterfowl, which goes far beyond time spent in a blind,” he mentioned.
It was in 2017 when Stevens began looking online at pups for sale.
“I knew I wanted a lab,” he explained.
After considerable amount of searching, he found a man in Loogootee that had acquired and began training a black lab puppy. Shortly after purchasing the pup, the guy took a new job requiring him to travel extensively.
“He knew it wouldn’t be fair to keep the dog, so instead of selling it on the open market at the first opportunity, he instead took applications from potential, interested buyers,” Stevens explained. “He wanted to personally guarantee the dog would end up in a good home and be allowed to hunt, something it has been bred to do.”
After a personal interview Stevens ended up acquiring the 10-months-old pup, named Chance. Since then, both man and dog have spent the last three seasons hunting migratory birds at every opportunity. Besides hunting Indiana they take annual journeys to other states as well as Canadian provinces.
On any given day Stevens, Chance and a smattering of friends may be found hunting ducks and geese over feeding fields or water. Stevens tracks every “winged” retrieve made by his dog. This means retrieves on real birds while actually hunting.
In a show of appreciation and a way of saying thanks he calls the original owner of the dog and gives him updates on their hunts, number of birds taken and mostly about how Chance performed.
“It has got to the point where I don’t even care to shoot,” said Stevens. “The joy I get out of watching my dog work and my friends taking birds is my greatest reward.”
The story of Stevens and Chance takes on a special importance to me. We have had the opportunity to share hunts together on many occasions. On one particular morning we came together for an early morning hunt, joined by a few other friends. We all knew Chance stood only four away from making his 600th retrieve. That’s amazing considering the dog is only 3 years old. Add to that we live in Indiana and not along any of our nation’s migratory flyways where birds pour through by the thousands.
On that memorable morning, while in a blind, we had the opportunity to take several birds, but not enough to break the mark. Several curious remarks were made wondering if we would even see any more birds, because it is hunting after all, where nothing is guaranteed. Then as the morning grew we could see a small flock of ducks on the horizon.
After belting out a few calls they circled and appeared to be headed our way. I glanced over at Chance as he tracked their every move as they began circling the decoy spread.
After a few short “chuckles” the small group of mallards came in on cupped wings. Three birds were taken and amazingly the dog marked where each had fallen. Stevens ordered his dog to “fetch” and Chance immediately retrieved every bird. He had not only hit, but exceeded the self-imposed feat of making 600 retrieves. Even though other birds could be seen in the distance, the hunt stopped for a few minutes to congratulate Stevens and his black lab.
For those who have never shared a duck blind with family, friends and a good dog (emphasis on good), you have missed one of hunting’s greatest experiences. Sure it’s fun taking in any hunting opportunity but being able to take part in an auspicious moment between a friend and his four-legged hunting companion is a memory for all of us that witnessed the special moment. Congratulations to Stevens and “Chance” and here’s to 600 more.
DONATE YOUR TREE
If you are holding on to your real Christmas tree, here is the perfect way to recycle. You can donate them to be used as fish structure in Mississinewa Reservoir.
“Sponsored by Bass Unlimited and Indiana Slab Masters the trees will be placed in an effort to increase fishing opportunities for all those who visit the popular, area reservoir,” said Bass Unlimited Foundation member Carol Newlin. “We want to do all we can to help provide new fishing opportunities for everyone.”
Trees must be cleaned of all decorations. They can be dropped off by Jan. 12 at Quality Plumbing and Heating, 3515 N. Reed Rd. in Kokomo or Bass and Bucks, 4890 W. Millcreek Pike, Wabash.
