My family and I are no stranger to dogs. Through the years, we have had as many as three at once. That was until five years ago.
Our last two pets were English Pointers named Liza and Jesse. I grew up around dogs, yet I never wanted any animal, dogs included, to share the inside of our home. They changed that. Most of the time our pets were allowed to run free on our property, until night fall, where they were then relegated to a comfortable, enclosed kennel.
The “girls” as I called them, spent most of the daylight hours outdoors, but night time usually found them scampering around the house. It was time for me to establish ground rules and I was going to draw a firm line on dog behavior.
“They can stay in the house for only a while longer,” I told my family, “but in no way is this permanent. There is to be no barking, no messes on the floor, no running around, no stinking — and no sitting on the furniture!”
Well, let’s just say that’s not the way it turned out. By the second or third week, both Liza and Jesse would rest on the sofa, curled up in my lap. I loved stroking their silky ears while watching their small chest rise and fall with each breath.
“I am glad you’re sticking to the no furniture rule,” my son Anthony would say with a smirk. I quickly learned that when dogs join your family, you are not head of the household any longer.
It didn’t take long before both dogs spent nights in our home and became woven into the fabric of our daily lives.
I have to admit, from the dozens of dogs we have owned; to me, these were by far the most beautiful. Even as pups they had deep chests, sculpted muscles and a face that would break most people’s hearts.
“These dogs sure are lookers,” the vet and her staff would always say when we took them for their shots.
As time went on, they grew more rambunctious and even more beautiful. Their athleticism amazed me as they could run like the wind for hours on end. I looked forward coming home from work just to watch them prance around like proud, gaited horses.
For me, few sights are more beautiful than a sporting dog swinging from side-to-side, vanishing then reappearing in the thick cover, then locking up firmly on point. Eyes blistering with intensity, nose stretched outward and tail ramrod straight.
I wish I could say both dogs ended up being championship quality, but they did not. If you ever hear someone say it takes a great amount of time training two dogs, take that to the bank.
Sure, I took them in the field each year, more out of respect than anything else. Most of the time I watched them rocket out of sight, waiting for them to return later. On a few occasions, I’d see them point for a few seconds before sending quail or pheasants into flight then chasing them in an effort to run them down. However, they were more than hunting dogs, they were family.
Then tragedy struck. After seven years we noticed a lump on Jesse’s belly. It started out small but grew quickly. It was diagnosed as cancer.
“It’s inoperable,” our vet informed us.
“Damn!” I said out loud. “Even dogs can’t escape that dreadful disease.”
The vet suggested putting her down, but probably from our own selfishness, we couldn’t accept that. She had become part of the family so we decided to take her home and let her live the rest of her life where she belonged.
After several weeks, she got to the point where she could not even raise her head. Her eyes would still follow your every move. Even though I have always been the one to take care of things like this around our house, I couldn’t bear the thought of me being the one. We couldn’t stop petting her and thanking her for the joy she brought to our lives as she was driven back to the vet. Now she is back home, overlooking the fields and woods where she used to roam.
Although we still had Liza, it just wasn’t the same. Losing 50% of our dog population wasn’t easy. We missed our pet and Liza missed her sister. The love and affection divided between two dogs was now reaped upon one.
Three years later, at age 10, Liza suffered the same diagnoses and the same outcome. Since then life has moved on in a different way, thanks to the “girls.” I have always loved field dogs, but as I mentioned earlier, I never wanted them in the house, much less woven into the very fabric of my life. They are the ones that changed that.
Liza took her last breath while being cradled in my wife’s arms. We both cried as we stroked her still body.
“No more dogs,” Peggy said, her cheeks dripping with tears. “They just don’t live long enough and I can’t take this type of heartache again.”
So, for the past five years we have been dogless. During this time, I felt something has been missing. Until now.
Through a twist of fate, a good friend became the owner of a beautiful German short haired pointer named Zoey. I have had the opportunity to hunt over his dog on several occasions and each time became more impressed with her skills.
“If you ever decide to breed her, let me know because I may be interested in a couple pups,” I told him. Several years passed, then in September Zoey gave birth to five healthy puppies.
“You get the first two picks of the litter,” he told me.
That’s when I realized I made a big mistake. I guess I should have talked to Peggy beforehand. She was not overly enamored with the thought of raising any more dogs, harboring the thought of what will inevitably happen again as they embark on the natural aging process.
Since she wanted no dogs and I wanted two, we mutually agreed on one. We are now sharing our home with an eight-week pup we’ve named Maggie. It’s a welcome return to hearing the clickety-click of her paws as she scampers across hardwood floors. Few feelings are as pleasing as having her curled up in my lap.
This time I won’t mind if I wake up to find my favorite slippers chewed up into slobber soaked curds or being rudely awakened at three in the morning because she needs to go outside.
I am not sure how many times I will see her firmly on point, birds flushing into flight and me fingering the trigger on my shotgun. But she will be more than a hunting dog. She will be family.
Since the beginning of time, earth has revolved around a continuous cycle of life and death. Nothing infiltrates a man’s personal defenses like losing a good dog. Still, recognizing this doesn’t make the inevitable outcome any more comforting.
After a five-year hiatus, I am thankful our house has again been opened up to another pup. Sometimes it’s the simplest of things that are never forgotten, like our children’s first steps or their first little league game. With any luck at all, the site of Maggie’s first point will be savored for years to come. There has always been magic in hunter and dogs working together for the same purpose in our natural world.
All I ask is do me one favor. If we ever have an opportunity to share a hunt together — remember one thing. You can ridicule me, chastise my children and degrade my property, but please don’t ever insult my dog!
