My friend Aaron and I checked one of his treestands several weeks back. A neighboring tree had fallen, turning his elevated platform into a useless pile of twisted metal.
“I can’t believe this . That’s a bunch of ,” he said in disgust.
“No use to swear and get all worked up about it,” I mentioned. “Thankfully you weren’t sitting in it!”
“You know, that’s something you should write about,” he mentioned, while surveying the damage and uttering another expletive.
I explained how many columns have been penned about treestand safety.
“That’s not what I’m talking about . Most outdoor columns are redundant and only so much can be written about bass, bucks and bluegills,” he explained.
“Be different,” he prodded. “How about writing a story on how it’s OK to cuss when fishing or hunting?”
That got me thinking.
Sometimes it seems as if profanity is as much part of fishing and hunting as camo clothing and live bait. Maybe to some, it is a by-product of the freedom the great outdoors provides us. If you want to say because it describes your feelings after a fish snaps your line or your hunting dog runs off, you may do so without repercussions.
Through the long history of this local newspaper, it has always held fast to an anti-profanity policy, except for maybe the occasional “darn” or “dangit.”. But now it seems like the gloves are coming off, maybe not so much for this newspaper, but on many publications including radio and TV programs.
Some may think profanity shows poor character. But does it? On one occasion a group of us ventured to Lake Erie for a walleye trip. Our charter boat captain was a young lady named Kathy.
“Grab your equipment and get in the boat,” she told us as we stepped on the dock. “I want to get on the fish before the rest of these get out of the harbor,” she added.
She could have expressed her feelings in other words, but she meant what she said and that was the quickest way to say it. In the end she was one of the most gracious and hardest-working captains any of us had ever shared a boat with.
To some, profanity is a tool of the ignorant or uneducated. Guess I have to disagree. Back in my college days at Ball State I will always remember two specific professors. Not so much because of their class structure, but how they freely used colorful words in their presentations. One specific instructor, Dr. Jerry, was a graduate of Harvard in literary sciences. He was a great teacher but cursed with passion and intensity, even though he held more degrees than a thermometer.
For several years I enjoyed hunting with a Catholic priest. On our very first hunt he collected a beautiful eight-point buck. “Do you know of a processor close by I could take it too?” he asked after getting back to the truck. “I do Father,” I mentioned. “He has a heart as good as gold, but he can be a little rough in his vocabulary,” I explained. “That’s OK, I’ve heard it before,” the priest said.
So in an effort to be respectful and save embarrassment, I called my friend.
“Tim, I am bringing a Roman Catholic priest by to drop off a deer,” I told him. “But in an effort to be polite do you think we can watch our language?” Huge mistake!
“I am who I am and I’m not going to change my ways for anyone!”
While dropping the deer off and after introductions, my friend’s conversation was definitely laced with choice words. Thankfully some of his zingers were kept at bay, at least for a while. The funny thing is they both became the best of friends in the ensuing years.
There was another time I took a longtime friend ice fishing for the first time. He was very Christian in his actions and words. We had worked and fished together for a handful of years and never once did I hear any vulgarity come from his mouth. But on that particular ice fishing trip, with me in the lead, the ice erupted with a loud pressure crack and the surface vibrated.
“Oh !” he screamed, freezing in motion. “Wow,” I said turning around to face him. “All these years and I have never heard one foul word come from your mouth but when you do, it’s a doozy!” I added. “Well, when I think my life is in danger I’m not responsible for what may come from my mouth,” he said.
But if you do use profanity while hunting or fishing it should be done sparingly and with some thought. For example: While pheasant hunting in Iowa several years back I hammered a rooster just feet in front of me as it tried to gain altitude. “,” my friend said “You drove and shot from his to his brain!” That was definitely much more descriptive than saying, “Wow, you sure clobbered that bird.”
Cursing in the outdoors needs to be done creatively and artistically instead of just spewing profanities. I’ll never forget one trip to northern Michigan when after unloading our gear and preparing for an afternoon grouse hunt a friend opened his foot locker. The smell caught everyone by surprise. “,” said one of our companions. “That smells like a cold wind blowing across a goat’s .” To this day I still use that.
So are there times when you should not curse, even when totally proper to do so? Yes. For several years a group of us would enjoy the trap, skeet and sporting clay ranges at our local Izaak Walton League. One fellow was a great shot and a fierce competitor. During a major shooting competition, he missed a double costing him the championship. “Well dog-gone,” he said. “That sure cost me dearly.” In reality there would have been nothing wrong with calling the unbroken birds “miserable pieces of or you low-rent . But he didn’t because he was a true gentleman.
So will cursing continue to evolve in the activities of hunting and fishing? I believe as long as dogs break points, fish snap lines and we miss easy shots, it will. Mark Twain once said “Under certain circumstances, urgent circumstances, desperate circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer.”
But don’t ask me because I sure in the don’t know.
