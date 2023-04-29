It’s that time of year. Dandelions are in bloom and mayapples are poking up from the forest floor. That can only mean one thing during this time of year: Morels!
For some, these wild mushrooms are a mystery, a miracle and a special short-lived gift from the spring woods. Unlike many outdoor activities, hunting one of nature’s most revered delicacies requires little in equipment. An old pair of boots, mesh bag and a walking stick.
They go by names like yellow, grays and blacks, which refer to the sponge variety. There are also other varieties like snakeheads, elephant ears and hen-of-the-woods , but by far the sponges are most popular, and with good reason, they are delicious.
Detailed instructions on how to find these tasty treats are very simple. There are none! Directions serve only as guidelines as there is no exact science. Talk to any dedicated mushroom hunter and you’ll quickly learn they all have their own technique, secrets and beliefs.
Much like fishing and hunting, Mother Nature does not always cooperate. If it was as easy as buying them at the grocery it wouldn’t be near the fun or exciting. Finding them on your own is free, but purchasing them can be expensive as they fetch upwards of $50 per pound.
Conditions have to be perfect for morels to grow. Moisture, temperature and other factors dictate whether they will “pop” and when. Some years they will flourish in certain areas and some years they won’t. Have you ever gone to a same fishing hole with completely different results?
Those who pursue one of nature’s most succulent offerings run the gamut from occasional hunter to “morel maniac” status. A true “maniac” can be found perusing woodlots daily during the roughly four-week long season. They are easy to spot as dirt normally encrusts their fingernails while their arms will be covered with scratches.
The exact date when the season begins is anyone’s guess, but generally speaking for our area, few are found before tax day and almost none after mid-May.
Some avid hunters say it’s best to wait until daytime temperatures climb into the sixties and fall no lower than the forties at night. Many aficionados believe the best finds occur after a rainfall. Focus your search around stream beds, wooded areas, fallen timber that is beginning to decay and always look around briars, brambles and thick underbrush. Some tell of their best finds coming from around elm, beech and conifer trees while others target apple orchards where they hope to find the morel Mecca. But in reality, morels are where you find them.
Morels can be prepared many ways; the only limiting factor is your imagination or culinary skills. Some use them as a garnish. Others sauté them in butter, garlic and maybe a dash of wine then serve over steak or toast. However, the most popular method is to simply bread and fry them in butter.
Without a doubt, morel mushrooms are one of nature’s most succulent offerings, available for only a brief period. They are also fun to hunt and a great way for the family to spend time together. But, always know what you are looking for as other varieties may resemble morels but can be poisonous. When in doubt, check with someone who has experience.
Few things compare to the thrill of poking through the woods with family and friends in search of these gourmet quality morsels. And, if you find one chances are there are others nearby. Probing through the woods in search of one of nature’s most prized delicacies is not only fun, it’s good for the soul!
KOKOMO BASS ANGLERS
Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers just came off their first tournament of the season where they encountered one of the biggest weigh-ins in their club’s history. The tourney took place on Lake Manitou.
Cory Lorts won the event with a limit of five fish totaling 20 pounds, 4 ounces. Chance Taskey finished second place with five largemouth bass weighing 12 pounds, 13 ounces. Dean Caldwell rounded out third place with five fish dropping the scales at 11 pounds, 15 ounces. The event’s “biggest fish” trophy went to Sam Taskey with a largemouth bass topping out at 4 pounds, 15 ounces.
CITY OF FIRSTS BASSMASTERS
Lake Tippecanoe was the location for the first tournament of the season for members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters. Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe swept the event taking first place with five largemouth bass totaling 12 pounds, 6 ounces. A fish tipping the scales at 3 pounds, 14 ounces also gave them the tourney’s “big bass” award. Second place went to Nick and Fawn Teeters with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Calvin Fitch and Dave Parkhurst reeled in third place with five bass dropping the scales at 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
KOKOMO RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Rob Armstrong and Stan Rebber put it together winning first place and “big bass” honors at last Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. They swept the event with three largemouth bass totaling 7.70 pounds with their largest topping out at 4.22 pounds. Ethan Miller pulled in second with two fish weighing 3.72 pounds. Blayne Leeman and Keigan Albright rounded out third place with one fish weighing 2.35 pounds
WILDCAT GUARDIANS
If you have an interest in canoeing or kayaking but are not sure where to start, here is a perfect opportunity.
The Wildcat Guardians will be hosting a canoeing/kayaking safety clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. The program will take place at Adam’s Mill Covered bridge near Cutler.
The program will cover types of paddles, paddling strokes, water safety among other topics. At the end of the clinic participants will be able to take part in a 1.2 mile canoe trip down the Wildcat Creek.
Registration is required. To sign up you can contact Garry Hill 765-432-7682 or Mike Laughner 765-210-9817
BENEFIT TOURNEY
Adams Auto Group and Mobility will be hosting a bass tournament benefiting this year’s 39th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. The event will take place May 20 at the Kokomo Reservoir from sunrise (6:23 a.m.) to 2:30 p.m. Registrations will be taken at the public boat ramp prior to the tourney’s start time.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of fishing items and safety related items for the 135 children who will enroll in this summer’s youth fishing clinic.
