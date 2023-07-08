There has always been something therapeutic about being on or near water. It can facilitate mindfulness and reflection. It can lower blood pressure, decrease stress, bring on relaxation, improve creativity and bring about a general sense of happiness.
However, that may not be the case when the surface is littered with dead fish.
With increasing temperatures across Indiana, anglers, pond owners and lakefront property owners may discover large numbers of dead fish. While fish kills can sometimes be common, especially during winter months, it can also take place during summer.
While such sights can be somewhat alarming, the DNR reminds everyone that it can and does happen. Summer heat conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.
“The majority of summer fish kills are due to low oxygen in the water, a natural phenomenon associated with weather,” said Tyler DeLauder, DNR fisheries biologist. “However, some other factors such as chemical treatments of aquatic plants and algae can increase the risk of a fish kill.”
Environmental conditions strongly affect the stress level of fish; temperature and dissolved oxygen concentrations are key variables. Fish need oxygen just as humans do, but fish absorb dissolved oxygen (oxygen gas that is dissolved in water) directly through their gills into the bloodstream.
“’Nutrient-rich’ sounds like a good thing, but that isn’t necessarily true when it comes to water quality,” DeLauder said. “Our lakes often have artificially high concentrations of nutrients due to human-connected sources like wastewater or fertilizer runoff. The nutrients support dense growth of plants and algae. While plants and algae produce oxygen during the day through photosynthesis, they consume oxygen at night via their own respiration. This situation can lead to oxygen crashes during warm summer nights.”
Spawning stress is another factor that plays a critical role in many fish mortality events. Due to the wide variations in climate, sunfish can spawn from May through early July. These months have the highest numbers of fish kills says the DNR.
Unlike fish kills related to oxygen deficits, where larger fish are the first to go, in a pesticide-caused fish kill the smaller fish will die first. Additionally, pesticide-related fish kills can occur any time of the day, and the water will appear normal. Other signs that can point to pesticide-related fish deaths are deaths of other aquatic species, such as frogs and turtles, and invertebrates such as insects.
Although we cannot control the weather, we can control the application of chemicals. When dispersing any pesticide, it is important to read labels carefully and follow them correctly. Most pesticide labels contain very specific language about how the product should be mixed, what application equipment should be used, and where or when it can be applied. Phrases such as “do not apply to water” or “do not apply to areas bordering any bodies of water” provide clear guidance for determining how and when a pesticide should be used.
Be very careful when spraying herbicides or other pesticides near ponds since many are highly toxic to fish. Even herbicides that are registered for use in ponds, such as some algaecides, can be toxic to fish, so it is important to read the labels carefully to determine toxicity of the product to non-target organisms.
Unfortunately, there is little that can be done quickly to prevent fish kills. They can be prevented by treating or reducing algae growth in the pond earlier in the summer using herbicides or other techniques. Aeration devices can also be used to increase dissolved oxygen in the pond. Another great method is to fish the pond to reduce numbers and competition among its finned residents reducing stress.
Some fish kills will always take place, some naturally and others man made. But by paying attention, especially when using aquatic herbicides, some can be reduced.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore reeled in first place at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth bass totaling 10.63 pounds. Henry Cavazos and Wayne Eades finished second with five fish weighing 8.73 pounds. Carl Beutler was third with four fish totaling 7.41 pounds. Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger brought in the tourney’s “big bass” with a largemouth tipping the scales at 3.25 pounds.
