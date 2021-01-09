“I just realized we do not have any coffee,” my brother Jim said as we unloaded our gear on a recent salmon fishing trip to Michigan’s Big Manistee River.
“Got you covered,” I said confidently, “I brought some packets of instant just in case.”
Turning to walk away, “I can’t drink that crap,” was all he said sarcastically.
“Suit yourself,” was my casual reply. I won’t mention he had no problem slurping down a couple cups the following morning.
Then just a few weeks later, after packing into the remote wilderness of northern Idaho, my friend Jeff and I took stock of our food supply that was supposed to last us 10 days.
“We have coffee, but no pot or anything else to brew it in,” he mentioned.
“No worries,” I told him. “I’ll show you what to do in the morning.”
Without a doubt, many cannot even think about starting their day without a steaming cup of coffee. Even those who don’t drink the stuff love its smell wafting over a camp site. Combined with frying bacon and wood smoke, it’s an aroma that can’t be replicated anywhere.
There seems to be no outdoor topic more subjective, controversial or emotionally charged, especially at 5 a.m., than how to make good camp coffee. What I’m talking about is coffee brewed over a camp fire or propane stove. Forget about percolators, drip baskets or Keurigs. I’m talking about coffee made the time-honored, old-fashioned way.
Even many non-drinkers welcome a steaming, hot cup when the temperature dips below freezing. On chilly mornings, unzipping your sleeping bag can feel more daunting than the miles you’re about to log on the trail. Yet the promise of a warm cup of coffee helps lure us from our warm nest.
The funny thing is a person would think it is so simple. After all, there are only two ingredients. But scratch the surface and you will find there is a science to a good cup of java and it is perpetuated by outdoor people who take it very seriously. Fortunately through the years I have learned from some of the best.
For starters, you have to begin with the raw materials — water and coffee.
Some fanatics will argue the merits of Brazillian Cerrado over Columbia Supremo just as quick as they would the merits of internal versus external frame back-packs. On the other hand, most of us who are happy drinking coffee from an old Thermos are only vaguely aware there is a difference between Robusta and Arabica. But trust me, when waking up in a tent and the thermometer is hovering around single digits, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s hot and flavorful. Yes, there are times a hot cup can change your world.
Here are a few tips on being the man of the hour at camp, especially at 5 a.m.
Naturally, most of us opt for beans that are pre-ground. Not only is it a bit cheaper, it also comes with a price. Once the seal is broken it begins losing flavor. After a week in the wilderness it seems to make a cup of hot brown water, not much more. It’s better to buy whole bean coffee. Not only does it smell heavenly, it preserves its own flavor when left in the natural state.
Another tip is never store your camp coffee in a cooler. Not only will it collect condensation, it will pick up flavors from other foods stored together. Fish flavored coffee is not the best tasting drink, trust me.
It is also important to get the right roast. They can range anywhere from light to dark. I always pick a medium to medium dark. As a general rule of thumb, the darker the roast, the stronger the coffee.
If you are like me and prefer whole beans, then you are probably wondering how does this guy grind beans in the bush? It’s pretty easy and straight forward. Remember, the finer the grind the more particles and coffee oils are exposed to the water releasing more aroma and flavor.
Minutes before brewing put the beans in a clean (I did say clean!) bandana or heavy duty baggie. Then pulverize them using the butt end of a hatchet, ax or even a small rock.
The strength that some people like their coffee can be complex, personal and more varied than human personalities. In the morning they may prefer an eye opener while in the evening a gentler taste may be preferred.
When making coffee in a camp setting there are two general rules of thumb. Some say add two level teaspoons for each cup. Others say one heaping tablespoon is the preferred measurement. No matter which is used, always add a little extra “for the pot.” As for me, sometimes I’ll just throw in a handful or two and say the heck with precise measurements. Out of decades of making coffee outdoors I have yet to have any camp mates complain.
Bring water and coffee to a rolling boil for a few minutes then remove from the fire or propane stove then let it steep for a few more minutes. No coffee pot — no worries. Some of the best coffee has been made in an old blackened pan, just like we did in Idaho last October.
When making coffee in a pot or pan there are a couple tricks to settling the grounds, which work amazingly well. You can drop a small stone into the pan or just add a small amount of cold water and if by magic, the grounds fall to the bottom. In Idaho I opted for the cold water method. After sharing a drop camp with other hunters and a handful of horses, it seemed like the better choice.
So if you ever find yourself with coffee beans only and no other kitchen accoutrements, all you need is a pan and water to make some of the best brew. If that doesn’t sound appealing, always pack instant!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.