In these parts, the end of February and beginning of March can be fickle in terms of weather and conditions, like mud. I call it the waning time.
Thankfully, before too long, outdoor opportunities will bust loose. Fishing will be at its height, morels will start popping and the door to this year’s turkey hunting season will swing wide open.
But for some, late winter offers a special opportunity. Shed hunting. Besides being fun it gets us outdoors instead of staying within the four walls that almost held us hostage. Now is the perfect opportunity to start scouting while at the same time looking for unique treasures.
Once antlers fall off they are referred to as “sheds.” Finding them not only shows where deer spend the majority of their time, they have a value as well.
Each year at about this time, deer, like other ungulates, drop their antlers. They do it to make space for new growth; much like a child loses baby teeth to make room for their adult version. Only deer do it every year. It’s really impressive how these animals can lose their ornate crowns only to grow them again in seven short months.
Discarded antlers can be used in all types of decorations and crafts. Ornate knife handles can be created as well as buttons for coats. Some love them for dog chews.
Remarkably, the majority of sheds do not stay around long. Woods dwellers like mice, squirrels and rabbits chew on them for the mineral content.
When searching for sheds narrow your search to the areas where you see the most visible deer sign. Places like oak groves, areas of second stage growth and field edges are good places to start.
One of the greatest things about shed hunting is anyone can get involved. It can also be a great wintertime activity for the entire family. Size, age or experience doesn’t really matter either. Even the family dog can help. After all, antlers are made up of a dog’s best friend — bone! And, our canine companions don’t care whether it’s a bone from the dinner table or one dropped from the top of a buck’s head. Some passionate shed hunters have even trained dogs to help locate discarded antlers.
Like any hunting endeavor, always make sure you have permission before entering private property. Most landowners have no problem letting you access their property, once they find out all you’re looking for are discarded deer antlers.
HOWARD COUNTY HUNTER ED CLASS
An IDNR certified Hunter Education class is planned for March 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Kirkendall Outdoor Education Center, located in Jackson Morrow Park. Barring the apprentice license, the class is mandatory for all those born after December 31, 1986 before purchasing a valid Indiana hunting license. In reality, the class can benefit everyone, whether you have an interest in hunting or not. Also worth noting is that several western states and Canadian provinces require proof of completion of a hunter ed. program before hunting in their states regardless of age.
To become certified, students must attend the 10-hour long class and successfully pass a 100-question multiple-choice final exam. The DNR recommends the program is better suited for those ages 10 and above.
To sign up just do a web search for Indiana Department of Natural resources Hunter Ed classroom instruction.
