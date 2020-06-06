Due to this year’s pandemic, numerous adjustments were made for many outdoor activities, permits and licenses.
Indiana’s fishing license, which normally expired March 31, were extended to June 30. With the extension it may be easy to become confused or even forget. But if you haven’t already, now is a good time to purchase your new fishing permits.
The bonus is when buying your new license, funding is used to protect and manage the sport we love. Getting the permit is simple. Just go to the IDNR’s website and click on licenses and permits.
Adams Auto Group Tourney
A large group of nearly 60 anglers came together last weekend for the annual Adams Auto Group open team bass tourney benefiting next summer’s Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing clinic. Due to the large amount of uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the impossibility of proper social distancing, the popular kids event was moved until 2021.
“Even though it was postponed we still wanted to do our part to help raise funds for this program,” said Brian Adams, owner of the well-recognized business. “And we will do it again next year.”
After the lengthy weigh-in, it was the father-and-son team of Ryan and Parker Hill coming away with the win with five largemouth bass totaling 11.62 pounds. Randy Reel and Jaycob Solomon earned second place with their limit of five fish weighing 10.73 pounds. Third place went to Drew Nye and Art Reed with five bass dropping the scales at 10.02 pounds.
A sizable largemouth bass tipping the scales at just over 5 pounds earned the team of Corbin Moulder and RJ Smeltzer the tourney’s award for biggest fish.
Kokomo Reservoir bass tourney
For the third week in a row the father and son team of Phil and Randy Reel took the other teams to school in winning last Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth bass weighing in at 8.33 pounds. The weekly tourney is sponsored by a host of area businesses including Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s bullseye Outdoors. Second place went to Shawn and Dana Burton with five bass sporting a total weight of 7.54 pounds. Mat Temme and Dennis McKee finished third with five fish dropping the scales at 7.05 pounds. The tourney’s “big fish” award went to Aaron Brewer with a largemouth topping out at 4.08 pounds.
