I knew it wouldn’t be long. With the push for developing and marketing of electric vehicles. I wondered when the time would come for electric outboard motors. Looks like the time is now.
At the recent Consumer Electronic Show, Mercury Marine unveiled its all new Avator 7.5e fully electric outboard. This will be the first of several to be unveiled. The marine motor giant is also working on the more powerful 20e and 35e.
The unit is an all-in-one propulsion package that includes the motor, battery and electronics in a self-contained system. It is designed for small watercraft that accept transom-mount outboards.
Slated to be available for purchase later this year, the Avator 7.5e will be offered with tiller or remote controls. The tiller steer version is highly portable thanks to unique features like the tiller handle folds down to become carrying handle and a quick connect mounting system that allows the outboard to snap into place on the transom bracket.
The motors will be powered by interchangeable lithium-ion battery packs developed by experts at Mastervolt.
“By developing interchangeable batteries, we were able to give boaters the ability to outfit themselves with enough power to enjoy more fun adventures,” said Jim Hergert, senior category manager for small outboards at Mercury. “With any electric mobility system, range and runtime are impacted by many factors. In this case, they’re dependent on the boat, load, operating speed, water conditions and more. Most anglers and casual boaters who operate at varied speeds and make frequent stops should have plenty of runtime for an exciting trip on the water.
“Boaters who need to stay out longer or go farther can bring along an extra battery. Swapping batteries literally only takes seconds.”
The battery can be recharged overnight using the included charger, while additional higher-speed chargers will be available so boaters can choose their charge time. All chargers are compatible with a standard household outlet.
To convert that battery power into fun, Mercury outfitted the Avator 7.5e outboard with a transverse flux motor. While the type of motor sounds futuristic, transverse flux is proven technology that brings several advantages to the boating experience.
“One of the main reasons we chose to be the first to use transverse flux technology in this application is because of its high torque density,” said Andrew Przybyl, the Mercury engineer leading the Avator development team. “The motor can generate instant torque at low rpm. Because of that, we were able to design a large-diameter three-blade prop that spins slower, which is better for efficiency and overall performance.
“The result is faster 0-4 mph acceleration and higher efficiency than similar competitive outboards. Efficiency is the name of the game in electrification, and the Avator 7.5e outboard was designed to give you the most out of every electron.”
With its advanced motor and efficient performance, the Avator 7.5e outboard produces 750W of power at the prop shaft. It’s capable of speed and acceleration similar to that of a Mercury 3.5hp FourStroke outboard.
This makes it a perfect match for many small boats, including micro skiffs, jon boats, small aluminum fishing boats, rigid inflatables, kayaks and canoes with the appropriate transom. Sailors and owners of large boats will also appreciate the Avator system’s fuel-free, minimal-maintenance design for powering a tender boat or storing the outboard aboard a larger vessel.
Mercury went beyond a typical black-and-white readout and created a vivid full-color display that’s been optimized for readability in all light conditions. The most vital information, like battery life, is prominently displayed for quick viewing. Other features are easy to access using the button controls. There’s even an internal GPS receiver that enables the display to provide range estimates for confident exploring.
But don’t think Mercury will be the only player in the fully electric outboard motor world. Companies like Yamaha and Honda are reportedly working on similar motors, so expect to hear something from them soon.
