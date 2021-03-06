With our glorious spring season just around the corner, people are already planning numerous outdoor activities. Why wouldn’t they, especially after being limited to many destinations thanks to COVID-19?
Consumptive hunting is a safe activity and is growing safer all the time. Over the past several decades hunting-related injuries have seen a dramatic decline. Indiana’s deer and turkey populations have skyrocketed and so have the number of those who pursue them. So why the decline in accidents? That can be explained with two simple words — hunter education.
Formal programs of this nature are actually nothing new. In 1972 the Indiana Legislature directed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to provide a course of instruction in hunter safety, principles of conservation and sportsmanship. In 1993 the Legislature realized its importance and took another step making hunter ed. mandatory for everyone.
Because of this, anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 must complete the program before purchasing a valid Indiana hunting license. But the state does provide apprentice licenses to gauge the interest in the newcomer before deciding whether or not to complete the 10-hour class.
Due to the COVID pandemic, many hunter ed. class sessions were postponed. Thankfully, they are now ramping back up.
After a short hiatus, a class is now being offered Saturday, March 27 at the Kirkendall Nature Center located in Jackson Morrow Park. Unlike past sessions, which were spread over two days, this class will be conducted during a single day beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m.
Registration is required due to the ever increasing number of participants. To sign up just type in “Indiana hunter education classroom course,” then select the Kokomo location. Due to proper social distancing, class size will be limited so it’s best to register early.
This worthwhile program is “one-and-done” since certifications are good for life. Plus, all U.S. states and Canadian provinces that require mandatory hunter education training accept Indiana’s endorsement. That alone says something about the quality of the program.
The curriculum is designed to benefit everyone with outdoor interests, not just hunters. All students will take something worthwhile away from the class. On an interesting note, over the past several years we have seen an influx of young girls attending the program.
If you ever have plans on hunting other remote locations, it is important to remember many states and provinces also require this type of formal training regardless of age. I personally believe this class should be taught in every school system and is equally important as science, English and math.
Even though hunter ed. can be completed online, it is highly recommended attending a face-to-face class. It’s more enjoyable than spending hours staring at a stale computer screen.
Class sessions offer in-depth presentations and the opportunity to ask questions. Plus they are free. All segments are taught by our area’s most knowledgeable, state-certified instructors and conservation officers. Howard County coordinator Denny Heaton has handpicked his group of teachers who not only possess a wealth of knowledge but also present the information in a way that makes it interesting and retainable.
Students have the opportunity to learn complete firearms safety, whether in the field or at home. Everything is covered including handguns, rifles, shotguns and muzzle loading equipment. Archery safety measures are also presented. Other topics include tree stand safety and wildlife identification. Participants will also learn about first aid, conservation, game care and hunter ethics.
To become a certified graduate of Indiana’s hunter ed. curriculum, students must complete 10-hours of classroom instruction and obtain at least 70 percent correct on the 100-question final examination. Although there is no age requirement for those attending the program, it’s highly recommended students under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.
