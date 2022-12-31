Each year about this time, I sit back and do the same thing many of us do: I take inventory of things that went well last year and things that maybe didn’t.
However, this year will be different. There will be no list of resolutions. Oh, I do have one commitment I’m going to make that should be pretty easy to keep.
I plan on taking more pictures and sharing them with everyone important to my life. After all, we now live in a technological world so visually oriented and it has never been easier to take pictures. Heck, most of us have a camera everywhere we go these days with our cell phones.
One of the first big tests for me will hopefully take place before this column goes to print. Unlike last winter, this year looks like we could have enough cold weather for ice fishing, even though it may be short-lived. I have always liked this wintertime pursuit, because unlike other outdoor activities, ice fishing can be social in nature. Sharing time on a lake’s frozen surface with family and friends can warm the coldest of days. Yes, this year … many more pictures will be taken. I promise.
But I plan to do much more during 2023 than take additional pictures. This year, however, I’ve chosen not to call my plans resolutions. In the past I have made plenty of New Year’s resolutions. Some have panned out, others…well, let’s just say realistically they probably never had a chance.
So, for that reason, this year I plan to just hit the “reset” button on my life. Honestly, I know what I should be doing and it’s so easy to get side-tracked or “off-track,” so to speak. But that’s easy to happen because life gets extremely busy. Unforeseen circumstances always get thrown at us and good intentions are much easier to make than carry through on.
That’s why I like this time of the year. It sort of gives a person a chance for a new starting point. Sure, it’s a good time to look back at your life…but this year I would rather look forward and focus on that.
They say happiness is the only true measure of personal success. Making other people happy is the highest expression of success, but it’s almost impossible to make others happy if you’re not happy yourself.
To all who read this column I sincerely hope you’re able to do whatever is necessary to make 2023 your happiest and best year ever. If you’ve lost some of the deep emotion you once had for sitting in a frigid deer stand or getting up hours before daylight and making your way to a duck blind, here’s hoping you, too, can hit the “reset” button and regain some of that lost passion for time spent outdoors.
Time waits on no one and the older I get the more I realize just how precious our time spent on this earth truly is. That’s why it’s important to make a commitment to yourself not to squander any opportunity to spend times outdoors with family and friends. Let’s all do whatever is necessary to use the outdoors to enhance our lives in many different ways during 2023. Then, let’s make another promise — how about we meet back here next year about this same time just to see how things are going?
Happy new year, everyone!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.