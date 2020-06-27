It was the most recognized treasure hunt of modern times, one I’d followed loosely for personal reasons, which I’ll get to later.
In an effort to get more people involved in the outdoors, Forrest Fenn came up with an idea. It was around 10 years ago, the art and antique dealer from New Mexico hid a bronze chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains on public land, accessible to anyone. It was filled with gold, silver and jewels valued somewhere north of a million dollars. Fenn, now 89, noted it could be found by someone in their 80s, his age when it was placed.
Cryptic clues were contained in his 2010 self-published book, “The thrill of the chase.” In it he provided subtle hints through poems and series of short stories.
The majority of those seeking the treasure believed the bounty was hid somewhere in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, one of Fenn’s favorite areas, while others thought it was hidden in the mountains of northern New Mexico.
I have always taken an interest in the story because I have and continue to spend a considerable amount of time hunting in this vast and stunningly beautiful expanse of land in the states of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. Too many times I found myself inadvertently looking for a trunk instead of elk and wolf.
But the treasure hunt has carried its share of controversies, including lawsuits claiming Fenn had made fraudulent claims. Add to this the fact that several people had received hefty fines for trespassing, illegal digging and damaging historical natural artifacts.
But, on June 6 the hunt came to an end when it was found “by someone who lives out east.”
“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it 10 years ago,” said Fenn in a recent interview. “Although I did not know the person who found it, a poem in my book helped lead him to it.”
It is estimated more than 350,000 people from across the globe spent time looking for the treasure, add one more counting me. Some even quit their jobs to dedicate their lives searching for it while others either died, or had to be rescued in pursuit of the riches.
So who found it? According to Fenn, after talking to the person he agreed to grant their wishes in keeping his name and the exact location anonymous. “I always said the person who finds it gets to make those calls so I will abide by it.”
Although Fenn did not know the person, he did speak to him in 2018. He also mentioned several people came within several hundred feet of the hidden treasure but walked away without finding it.
To this day, some still believe the entire treasure hunt was a hoax, while more say they can attest to the validity. One thing remains certain. Fenn did accomplish what he intended and that was enticing hundreds of thousands of people to get outdoors.
Hoosier Open Tourney sets record
For the past several years, Kokomo’s Jeff and Teri Rude operate the Hoosier Open Team Bass Tournament Trail. These events are held across the Hoosier State and draw hundreds of anglers.
“John, you have to hear this,” Teri said on a recent phone call. She was referring to the two-day tournament recently conducted on Lake Monroe, near Bloomington. “This weigh-in was like no other,” she added.
She went on to explain that 72 teams entered for the first day of the competition. The Rudes weighed in an amazing 342 fish sporting a combined weight of 921 pounds. The tourney’s biggest bass topped the scales at 7.47 pounds. The monetary payout exceeded $10,000
There were 67 teams taking part in the second day of competition. As many anglers know, when another eight-hour tourney is held the adjoining day, on the same body of water, less fish are brought to the scales. Not this time. The weigh-in tallied 336 fish sporting a total weight of 914 pounds, with the biggest tipping the scales at 7.37 pounds.
“We have never seen anything like this,” Teri added. “For Indiana to have a tournament where almost 1,000 pounds of fish were weighed over two consecutive days is amazing.”
Reservoir bass tourney
Brad Parsons and Ken Waisner swept Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening open team bass tourney. The winners put five fish in their live well totaling 10.71 pounds. A largemouth bass tipping the scales at 4.35 pounds also gave them the weekly event’s honor for biggest bass. Second place went to Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger with five fish weighing 9.75 pounds. Corey and Hink Hinkle rounded out third with five fish dropping the scales at 9.13 pounds.
Delphi-Delco
Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder won Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Second place and the tourney’s “big bass” ended in a tie between Tony Long and John Benson and the team of Bill and Jeremy Luster, both weighing in a single fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 7 ounces.
