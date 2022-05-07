After a long, cold winter, it’s wonderful to be wandering the turkey woods again.
The areas these birds prefer are just starting to blossom now that spring has arrived. The lonely winter woods are noisy again, as squirrels prowl the leaf litter for last year’s acorns. Songbirds are announcing their arrival, and the ponds and lakes are full of Canada geese and ducks.
Although I enjoy most hunting and fishing pursuits, turkey hunting is probably one of my favorites. Each season is special and this year was no exception. Besides success, there were humorous moments as well.
Opening day always finds me spending time with my brother Jim and middle son Joseph. We took our place in the woods well before daylight. We hunted until early evening with little to show for it. After miles of walking and a restless night’s sleep, fatigue began setting in and a nap sounded like the perfect solution. Instead, we decided to try another location.
Several hours before the end of legal shooting time a hen and gobbler emerged at the other end of the field. As most turkey hunters know, it can be extremely hard to call in a gobbler when he is already with a hen. After all, why would he want to go find a girlfriend when you already have one? They were immune to my calling.
Then, as a last resort, I scratched out some aggressive and loud cutting hoping to upset the hen and bring her my way with her boyfriend in tow. It worked. I watched for what seemed like an eternity as they ever so slowly made their way to where I sat hidden. I call it “turkey time” as it took them both well over an hour to close the distance. Lucky for me, things worked out and I was honored to be standing over this year’s gobbler as the day ended.
For the past several years, Kokomo resident Ty Kendall has asked about turkey hunting. I could tell from his questions and attitude he was serious.
As luck would have it, an opportunity came where I was in a position to take Kendall. He had come over previously to pattern his shotgun. His enthusiasm was contagious and to be honest, that’s one of the reasons I decided to join him.
Daylight was just starting to break in the eastern sky as we took our places side-by-side with our backs against a huge red oak. As daylight grew, I became saddened without hearing the first gobble. I called sparingly. “It’s always better to under call than to call too much,” I explained to Kendall. As daylight grew in intensity so did my calling.
“There’s one,” Kendall hissed in a whisper. We both sat motionless as the bird slowly fed in our direction. After a year of talking about turkey hunting strategies, Kendall slowly moved into position.
“Remember,” I whispered, “if you can see the turkey’s head, he can see you.”
Each time the bird lowered its head to feed on bugs in the winter wheat field Kendall would slowly and deliberately raise his gun.
Before long, the bird spotted the decoys and moved to within 25 yards.
“Take that bird,” I whispered to Kendall.
With one well-placed shot he was soon standing over his first wild turkey. To say he was ecstatic would be an injustice at that moment in time. It was a memory neither of us will ever forget.
When it comes to turkey hunting, I rarely use blinds, although they can be beneficial in certain situations. However, I do set several up for friends and family. They work great when taking youngsters as it helps hide movement.
On this particular day my son Joseph decided to sit in one of them. The repeated warnings of an impending storm made the thought of being somewhat sheltered an easy decision. Even though my season was over, I still love accompanying family and friends, hopefully sharing in the excitement and maybe helping where I can.
With my son in the blind, I positioned myself several hundred yards away with my binoculars glued to my face to hopefully watch some action. A short time later my phone dinged I had received a text message.
“THERE’S A SNAKE IN THIS BLIND!!!” it read. “I ABOUT TORE THIS WHOLE THING DOWN AND NOW ALL I CAN DO IS KEEP LOOKING AT THE GROUND!!”
That’s one of the allures of hunting, sometimes you never know what may happen.
I couldn’t help but laugh out loud. Although Joseph is 35 years old and an accomplished turkey hunter, I could not resist a typical father-like response.
“Don’t worry son, Daddy will protect you,” I typed on my phone amid smirks.
“Protect me heck!” came his quick reply, “I think you set me up!”
He later explained that as he was scouring the wood lot and field for any sign of turkeys he looked down just in time to see a large snake getting ready to crawl over his boots. To be honest, it would have unnerved me as well although I’ll never tell him that. Now I have to buy some fake, rubber snakes!
BENEFIT TOURNEY
Adams Auto Group and Mobility will again host an open team benefit tourney helping raise funds for this year’s 38th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing clinic. Funding will be used for the purchase of additional fishing equipment and safety related items for the 135 children who will sign up for the event held in July.
The tournament will take place May 21 at the Kokomo Reservoir beginning at sunrise and ending with the weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.
“We are proud to sponsor this event,” said business owner Brian Adams. “When children get involved with outdoors activities such as fishing everyone benefits including our environment.”
TOURNEY RESULTS
Participants in Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney had to contend with water looking more like chocolate milk due to recent rains. After a tough afternoon of fishing it was Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger claiming first place and honors for biggest fish with two largemouth totaling 5.97 pounds with their largest weighing 3.63 pounds. Second place went to Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore with one fish tipping the scales at 3.13 pounds. Mat Temme and Dennis McKee rounded out third place with one fish weighing 1.77 pounds.
