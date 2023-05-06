It seems as if during spring turkey hunting season, I always hear of accounts between hunters and snakes. This year is no exception.
Just the thought of them makes some folks quiver in their boots. But, thanks to the irresistible lure of gobbling longbeards, even the most snake-wary sportsmen find themselves trekking through prime snake habitat come spring. Almost all long time hunters have had some type of snake encounter.
“I got to tell you what happened,” my friend Jeff Simpson said as he recalled his story about a snake that had crawled into his small portable blind while he was hunting. “I reached down to grab my Thermos and saw it slithering just inches from my feet. It unnerved me so bad that I had to move to another spot. I know there is nothing to be afraid of but it still startled the heck out of me.”
Last year my son Joseph had a close encounter with a snake that decided to share a blind with him as well. Needless to say, this year he has refused to turkey hunt in the same location where he had his previous close encounter.
Of all the native animals found in Indiana, without a doubt, snakes have the worst reputation. Many people have a phobia even though may have never seen a snake in the wild. For centuries, they have symbolized deception, danger and evil throughout Western thought. I have to admit, I’m not a fan either, but I do know they serve a purpose.
Their strange means of locomotion and thought of a fanged bite intimidates many, yet they do fill an important function in our natural habitats.
Along with turtles, snakes are the most common reptile. The Department of Natural Resources lists 39 species of snakes native to the Hoosier State, which only four are considered venomous. They are the Western cottonmouth, Eastern massasauga rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake and the Northern copperhead. Even though these poisonous reptiles are rare, they do reside in portions of our state.
Some copperheads exist in the southern third, but their numbers are limited. The cottonmouth only resides in one very small section of extreme southwest Indiana. A small number of federally threatened Eastern massasauga have been reported in the northern quarter of Indiana. South central Indiana is home to a stable population of timber rattlers with Brown, Morgan and Monroe counties hosting the most sightings.
All snakes are carnivorous and contribute to our ecosystem by helping with population control of small mammals, insects, amphibians and other reptiles. However, snakes are on the diet for larger animals like fox, coyotes, raccoons and birds of prey. Contrary to popular belief, some snakes will and do climb trees.
Their activity is based on temperature. They are cold blooded meaning they derive their body heat from the surrounding environment.
Snakes “taste” the air and surrounding ground by flicking their forked tongue. Particles picked up by the tongue are processed through an organ in the roof of their mouth called a Jacobson’s organ.
Out of all the wildlife species, snakes elicit the most disdain because of the fear of being bitten. Although non-poisonous water snakes can be the most aggressive. In reality, snakebites are extremely rare and are the result of accidently stepping on one or messing with it.
“Venomous snake bites don’t happen too often in Indiana,” says Nate Engbrecht of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“We don’t get very many reports of snake bites,” he added. “But every once in awhile, we’ll hear about one.”
The majority of snakes are killed out of fear. In addition to persecution by humans, their biggest threats are habitat loss, overuse of pesticides and collection by hobbyists and reptile dealers.
Although many of us have grown up with a fear of snakes, once we learn more about them our apprehension subsides. It’s always best when encountering these reptiles to keep your distance when possible and enjoy these misunderstood creatures in their normal environment and appreciate their role in our natural world.
So if you would happen to encounter a snake while turkey hunting, mushroom hunting or other outdoor adventure, do what I would do. Run!
WEEKLY TOURNEY
Members who take part in the weekly Monday evening Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney have had to deal with inclement weather. Monday was no exception.
In spite of less-than-favorable conditions Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger put it together winning first place and “big bass” honors. The winners carried five largemouth bass to the scales totaling 12.26 pounds with their largest weighing 4.28 pounds. Chance Taskey reeled in second place with three fish dropping the scales at 5.14 pounds.
