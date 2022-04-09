It’s almost time. This year’s Indiana wild turkey hunting season is set to begin in a few short weeks.
The special youth only season will be held April 23-24. Then the door swings wide open for the regular season April 27 and runs until May 15. Wild turkeys are one of Indiana’s greatest conservation success stories and can be hunted in all of our state’s 92 counties.
If you have never helped a beginning hunter start climbing the learning curve, you are missing one of the most enjoyable aspects of this springtime activity. Turkey hunting is tailor made to introduce beginners and children. The weather can be comfortable, the smell of new spring growth is pleasing to the nose and the sound of a turkey gobbling can add excitement to those first few outings. Unlike deer hunting, which is more of a waiting game, springtime turkey hunting can provide more action and activity.
There is something special about this bird and the rituals woven into hunting them. They can grant a newcomer instant success or dance a seasoned hunter around the woods like a high school prom. That’s part of the allure. However, the same degree of difficulty making turkey hunting so attractive also can prevent some folks from staying with it. This is where a mentor can make a huge difference.
Each season I have the honor of taking someone new. Honestly, I enjoy that more than going it alone. Don’t ever believe you have to be an expert hunter either. People who claim to be masters are usually just bragging. Even the most serious hunters will unintentionally find ways to screw things up.
First is to teach the beginner common practices like pre-season scouting. After all, you can’t collect a bird if they are not where you are hunting. Your job is to instill the seeds of patience and confidence.
If you decide to be a mentor to a beginner, regardless of age or gender, here are a few things to consider.
First off, if taking a child, make sure they have completed the required Hunter Ed Course. Indiana does offer an “apprentice license” for those unavailable to attend the course. Next, well before you actually take to the woods, have some conversations with your beginner. Talk about walking quietly in the woods, not slamming the truck door and only talking above a whisper. Also stress the importance of sitting still and making slow, deliberate movements only when necessary.
If possible, it never hurts to watch a few turkey hunting videos. Explain that these videos are usually a condensed version of a hunt that could have actually taken days to film. Explain the videos make it look easy but they can still offer teaching points. Explaining the screen action will help. Point out the birds body language, timing of the shot and calling techniques.
While you’re at it, when watching these videos, take time to practice the usual sitting position for most turkey hunts. Plopping down on the ground against a tree with your knees raised becomes second nature to a veteran hunter but remember this is all new to the first timer. This may seem silly but it does help when taking to the woods for the first time with the beginner in tow.
If your rookie is already familiar with safe firearms handling then you are ahead of the game. If not take time to familiarize them. For children and small-framed females a .20 gauge or .410 bore shotgun works perfectly, especially with some of the new tungsten super shot loads.
Take time to practice before heading out. Do not use specialized turkey loads. Instead, feed the gun with light target loads. This is not the time to subject your beginner to the heavier recoil of turkey loads. Sure, the gun should be patterned with the loads they will actually be hunting with, but you do it instead.
Make sure your hunter has comfortable clothing that fits. The more comfortable they are the longer they will want to stay in the woods. Plan ahead on the clothing worn. Let’s face it, a camouflaged T-shirt won’t cut it if it’s 45 degrees and misting rain. Also make sure they have a comfortable seat cushion. It’s impossible to sit still when your backside is screaming.
During the hunt try not to do everything yourself. Let the rookie participate as much as possible. Calling is a great example. Don’t be afraid to let them scratch out a few calls occasionally. Make them feel like they are an active partner. But the most important aspect of any hunting adventure is to have fun!
City of Firsts Bassmasters
Kokomo’s City of Firsts Bassmasters recently kicked off their summer tournament season when the group traveled to West Boggs Lake. Joe Allen and Raymond Franks swept the event taking first place with five largemouth bass totaling 12 pounds, 11 ounces. They also had the event’s “big bass” honor with a fish tipping the scales at three pounds, nine ounces. Second place went to Tyler and Nick Teeters with four fish weighing seven pounds, 12 ounces. Cody Oliver, fishing solo, rounded out third place with two fish dropping the scales at four pounds, seven ounces. The club’s next tournament is scheduled on Lake Lemon.
