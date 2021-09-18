I can’t fathom the amount of ink spilled or keys punched touting the importance of useful equipment, especially when enjoying outdoor adventures. But there is one item that has saved me and many others on more than one occasion. Better yet, it’s inexpensive.
One of the most versatile items everyone should carry in their pack, or truck, is a small, lightweight, camouflaged tarp. Select one that is about 6-foot by 8-foot or 10x12 and waterproof. Stay away from the canvas types that most refer to as painter’s tarps. They are not waterproof, heavier and usually do not have grommets.
These sheets serve many useful purposes when it comes to making an emergency shelter, suspending game in bear country, placing game on when completing field dressing and quartering.
Every year these tarps have been the sole piece of equipment that has resulted in successful hunting endeavors. Just last month my tarp was responsible for keeping me hunting instead of forging my way back to camp during an arctic down pour, pushed by 50 mph winds.
With today’s high-tech clothing most would think it would suffice in turning away inclement weather. And in most instances it will, unless it is just brutal.
Let’s take the wonder fabric Gore-Tex, for example. In most cases this fabric is great and can keep you dry while at the same time letting your body breathe. Water vapor produced by your own body easily escapes the garment, yet the larger water droplets produced by rain are turned away. Like I said, in most cases. Yet when you spend a considerable amount of time in inclement weather and the winds are formidable, moisture can and will penetrate Gore-Tex. This is where an inexpensive tarp can save the day.
One of the most useful things to do is pull out your tarp sit on one edge then pull the remainder over you, making a quick and easy shelter. If you select one in the 8 to 10 feet range, besides keeping you dry it can also protect your pack and other equipment from being drenched.
They also make a quick wilderness recliner. On long, wet days sometimes, all we need is a dry spot to stretch out. While it probably won’t be as comfortable as your home recliner, a tarp does provide a dry barrier between your body and the wet ground. Sometimes that’s all we need to relax in the middle of a long trek.
These simple waterproof squares have many uses only limited by your imagination and some rope. Several years back, we watched as a Montana outfitter used a tarp to fashion a backpack for a hunter whose pack had suffered a severe malfunction.
As far as an emergency shelter, they have saved many people more than once. It is a situation where the majority of us will never find ourselves in, but in the case we do, a simple tarp can be a literal lifesaver.
When a hunt ends in success, a tarp makes the perfect surface to place quartered-out or processed meat. Keeping our game clean is an important aspect of ethical hunting and placing the meat on a tarp prevents dirt, rocks or vegetation from contaminating our wild game.
This same sheet can be used to keep our meat cache dry. Moisture increases the rate that bacteria can form and can cause meat to spoil quickly so keeping it dry is very important. A tarp can be pitched over a meat cache to offer protection from rain while still allowing air circulation.
Tarps can also be used to protect equipment and supplies from the elements. They can cover firewood that you have cut for warmth on your camping trip or other items that you may have to leave exposed. They can protect equipment you have in your truck bed in the event of a downpour.
They also offer concealment. I know many waterfowl hunters and deer hunters who fashion blinds from camo tarps. They are much lighter and convenient to carry and with a little “brushing in” with surrounding foliage, they work just as well as expensive models.
Like I mentioned, the usefulness of a tarp is limited only by imagination. I will never forget one particular hunt in Northern Michigan where my companion fashioned a hammock out of his tarp.
“I thought I’d seen it all,” I said laughingly when I saw him stretched out sound asleep, his tarp stretched between two spruce trees.
“Hey, a man has to be comfortable,” was his only comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.