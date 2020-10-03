Only 4% of Indiana’s land is opened to the public and accessible to anyone who wishes to spend time outdoors.
With 96% of Indiana’s land being in private hands, little space is left for protected wildlife and areas where people can recreate. The Hoosier State ranks 43rd out of 50 in terms of percentage of public property. One of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation’s main priorities is to increase the public lands available to all residents. The need for more land has been made exceptionally clear, especially this year.
Quarantining and social distancing led many families and individuals to seek various outdoor opportunities. State parks have seen a much higher than average number of visitors, crowding in some areas and limited parking.
Aaron Douglass, from Turkey Run and Shades state parks said, “June and July saw record numbers of visitors. In modern times, Shades has never had parking capacity issues. However, in June we ran out of parking a few times. Part of that was due to Turkey Run filling up by noon almost every Saturday.”
Turkey Run, one of our state’s most popular, boasts many outdoor opportunities, including a saddle barn and local liveries that offer services for canoe, kayak and tube rentals. The park offers multi-level hiking trails, including one of the best in the state, which goes through Rocky Hollow Nature Preserve. That trail is rugged, with ladders and the famous, echoing Punch Bowl.
Another wonderful location for a hike is Brown County State Park. Patrick Haulter, interpretive naturalist there, said the park offers hiking opportunities for all skill levels, as well as camping and more than 70 miles of trails dedicated to equestrian activity.
“We have seen an increase of park visitors. Camping has been super busy,” Haulter added.
Usually as the weather begins to get hotter during mid-summer the number of campers subsides.
“Not this year,” Haulter continued. “We have been packed almost all summer long.”
The park provides various other activities, such as guided interpretive hikes, climbing to the top of the fire tower, fishing and enjoying a meal at Abe Martin Lodge. Viewing sunrises and sunsets at one of the scenic vistas is a must and are some of the most beautiful in the state.
Marie Laudeman, from Indiana Dunes State Park, said there has been a significant increase in visitors there as well.
“The Indiana Dunes is always a busy park, especially on weekends when the weather is warm and sunny. However, this year, some of our weekdays have also felt like weekends,” she said.
Visitors flock to the dunes for beach activities, kayaking, boating, birding, picnicking and interpretive programs the park’s staff offers.
Many visitors are venturing to state parks for the first time as they search for new things to do in a world made smaller by social distancing. An increase in visitors has meant current park employees are working hard to ensure everyone is safe. The naturalists offered some tips for first-timers.
“Hiking in sand dunes can be more of a workout and also just wear you out a bit faster, so hydration is really important — wear closed-toe, comfortable hiking shoes for the trails,” said Laudeman.
Proper footwear cannot be stressed enough, no matter where visitors decide to trek. Douglass experiences this issue at Turkey Run.
“Wear proper footwear that fits the rugged and wet trails,” he said. “The amount of broken flip-flops we see is astounding. Visit outside the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to avoid crowds. Evening hikes are underrated.”
Each of the naturalists emphasized that one great thing about participating in outdoor activities is that they’re easy to enjoy while social distancing. Visitors should be sure to have a mask on hand in case they find themselves near a crowd or in an area where it is difficult to social distance.
Spending time in nature has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety in people of all ages, and at this time of heightened fears and stressors, it is a gift to have public lands available to Indiana residents, even if it is only 4%. So with our most beautiful and comfortable seasons now upon us take time to enjoy, and more importantly, support our state parks.
