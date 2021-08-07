Spectators paid attention as nearly 100 fishing boats of every make and model took their spots along the banks of Kokomo Reservoir.
“Oh my God, would you look at that!” someone said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” someone else mentioned.
The event was the 37th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic’s graduation tournament. This commencement is the culmination of two weeks’ worth of informative classes and presentations covering nearly every type of fishing instruction.
After opening remarks, boat captains each took their two students and slowly idled onto the placid waters of our local lake for the start of the three-hour long tournament.
“This is just amazing,” said Paula Doke, as she watched her two children pull away from shore with their boat captain.
For the children, as well as adults, this was a special day. The kids were giddy with excitement in hopes of catching fish. Others were just happy to be there. On the other hand, boat captains eagerly anticipated providing the kids with a memorable, lifelong experience, one they themselves would be a part of. It was without question, the best of all worlds.
As each boat slowly motored to their chosen fishing location, parents, grandparents and others gathered in small groups. Their conversations ran the gamut as they munched donuts and sipped their morning beverages.
Some talked about the informative classes taught by our area’s best anglers, while others told about the door prizes their child had won.
But one theme was constant and that centered around the huge number of volunteers and contributors who make the Kids Fishing Clinic possible. For them, it is a chance to give something back to the kids. The joy of being part of something they know these children can cultivate for the rest of their lives.
It wasn’t long before the first boats began pulling up to the bank for the 11 a.m. weigh-in. Parents greeted their kids and stories were already being told quicker than water flowing over the reservoir’s dam.
“I caught 18 fish!” one child screamed as the boat, still 50 yards from shore, idled up to the weigh-in site.
The lines to the scales were packed with kids holding bags of fish. It took over an hour for Terri and Jeff Rude with their group to complete the process. There were bluegills, catfish, white bass, carp and nearly every other species that call the reservoir home.
Even though this was a contest, several things were missing. There were no screaming parents or coaches, in a negative manner anyway. No children were seen throwing temper tantrums or yelling at opposing team members either. Even children who came in empty handed congratulated those who held bags of flopping fish.
As I stood listening to the stories of the big ones caught and the bigger ones lost, I felt a soft tap on my back. Turning around, I saw 12-year-old Jalen Morris standing with his outstretched hand.
“I want you to know even though I didn’t catch anything,” he said, as we shook hands, “this was the most fun I’ve had all summer.” And, by the look in his eyes, there was no doubt he meant it.
Those that did catch fish, did so in a huge way. An amazing 767 fish crossed over the scales sporting a total weight of 388.45 pounds. This year’s tournament was divided into three age groups with divisions for most weight and most fish.
In the 6-8 age group Aiden Blessing took the trophy for most weight with several huge carp tipping the scales at 18.16 pounds. He was guided to success by boat captain Mat Temme. Under the watchful eye of Henry Cavazos it was Mylea Shipley who had the most with 39 bluegills and green sunfish.
In the 9-11 age group Alessandra Ash was the winner in the most weight category with several fish weighing 27.37 pounds. She also had the biggest fish of the tourney with a carp dropping the scales at nearly 12 pounds. She was extremely thankful for taking the water with her captain, Hink Hinkle. In the most fish category, Viola Warren ran away from the rest of the field with 140 bluegills! Even her boat captain Matt Krieg was pleased with the success they encountered.
In the 12-15 age group, Dillon Gorham took first place in the most weight division with fish weighing 8.84 pounds. Longtime boat captain Jim Baker led him to success. As far as most fish, Kaylee Copeland claimed that category with 46 assorted panfish. Brad Estes guided her to excellence.
But who were the real winners? Every one of the 146 children, that’s who.
Following the weigh-in and awards ceremony, everyone in attendance took part in a huge, community sponsored picnic. Crossroads Church provided the bulk of food items and Frank Simpson provided the roast pork. Drinks came compliments of Coca-Cola Bottling. To make sure the line of hundreds of hungry volunteers, graduates and family members ran smoothly, members of Kokomo’s Noon Time Kiwanis staffed the serving tables.
The volunteer effort needed to successfully complete a program of this magnitude is monumental. Enough cannot be said about the boat captains who unselfishly donate their time and investment. They are the ones who undoubtedly make this program one of the most unique in the nation, and they do it because of what’s in their heart.
“I would pay to do this,” said Eric Camden, who graciously served as one of the many boat captains.
To list every individual, group and business, who in reality make the Kids Clinic possible, would be futile. There are far too many to mention. But everyone deserves a special thanks for making their investment into our No. 1 natural resource — kids!
