There is good news for Indiana anglers who enjoy fishing for muskie.
This spring, the Indiana DNR will resume collecting eggs from Lake Webster adult fish for restocking purposes. Due to the pandemic the project of collecting eggs from both muskie and walleyes were canceled last year.
“Barring any unexpected change in the virus, we’re good to go,” said Northern Supervisor Jeremy Price. Although biologists hated skipping a year they say missing one year shouldn’t be very noticeable.
“Muskies have a long life span and we have documented fish up to 16 years old,” Price explained. “And since we have been stocking every year, it shouldn’t affect the fishery to miss a year.”
The DNR will set up an on-the-water lab while it catches adult male and female muskies to collect their eggs and milt. The fish will then be released back into the lake and the fertilized eggs will be taken immediately to the Fawn River Hatchery.
Some of those fish will go back into Lake Webster this fall as 10-inch fish while the remaining will be held at the hatchery over winter and stocked next spring as slightly larger fish.
“We’re experimenting with those spring stockings,” said Price. “There is more food available in the lake during spring than there is during the winter. We’re hoping the survival rate is even better.”
The plan is to stock muskies into Webster, Tippecanoe, Bruce and Skinner lakes as well as the Barbee Chain this fall.
The walleye issue is a bit more of an interest, especially to local anglers. Since walleyes are stocked in alternate years in northern lakes, missing an egg-taking season means some lakes may go without fish for three years.
“Fortunately, we were able to buy some walleyes from a private hatchery last season and get some fish stocked in our waters,” Price said.
Biologists collect walleyes at Brookville Reservoir and those fish are taken to Cikana and Fawn River hatcheries for rearing.
Typically, walleyes are stocked in three phases; as fry, as June finglerlings and as fall fingerlings. Fry typically don’t do well in many lakes but seem to do well at Bass Lake as well as our own Kokomo Reservoir and its tributary Wildcat Creek.
Although the bigger and more mature fingerlings show higher survival rates, they also occupy a lot of hatchery space and cost more in feed and manpower when kept for extended periods.
Unlike other lakes, the Kokomo Reservoir has received supplemental walleye stockings every year, which has created an additional fishery for those who ply our local waters.
Thankfully, our reservoir is on tap to receive walleye fingerlings this spring.
“Kokomo will get stocked as long as our hatchery staff is able to collect enough walleye eggs during their collection at Brookville Reservoir,” said Tyler DeLauder, our areas DNR Fisheries biologist. “They are set to begin collection [today].”
Anglers fish for walleye more than any other DNR stocked fish. Surveys have indicated that of the nine fish species stocked by the DNR, walleyes always rank as No. 1. Although walleyes are actually native to Indiana, their natural distribution and reproduction is limited. As a result, the DNR will continue to stock these tasty fish for the benefit of all anglers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.