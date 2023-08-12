It wasn’t that long ago when Hoosiers wanting to try their luck for tasty walleye had to travel to our northern states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Through the years that has changed. Beginning in the late 1990s, the DNR began stocking the tasty fish in many of Indiana’s lakes and reservoirs, basically creating a new fishery for anglers to enjoy.
This year, the DNR has completed their annual stocking of certain Indiana waterways with walleye and saugeye — fish known for being excellent table fare and for the skill it takes to catch them.
Because there is no natural reproduction of walleye and saugeye in most of Indiana, the DNR runs the program to spawn and stock these fish every spring across multiple waterways for anglers to catch.
Spawning operations in late March to early April, which are organized at Brookville Lake, resulted in 35.7 million fertilized walleye eggs. The eggs yielded 24.3 million walleye fry (seven to ten day old fish, less than one inch long), 281,468 walleye fingerlings (average 1.4 inches), and 81,181 saugeye fingerlings (average 1.6 inches).
Walleye fry were stocked at the end of April, and walleye and saugeye fingerlings were stocked in late May and early June. Additional walleye fingerlings are being held in state hatcheries to grow for upcoming fall stockings.
Bodies of water receiving these fish, with their county in parentheses, include:
Walleye fry: Bass Lake (Starke); Brookville Lake (Franklin, Union); Kokomo Reservoir (Howard); Mississinewa Lake (Wabash); Monroe Lake (Brown and Monroe); Patoka Lake (Orange, Dubois and Crawford); and Shafer Lake (White).
Walleye fingerlings: Cagles Mill Lake (Owen and Putnam); Lake of the Woods (Marshall); Pike Lake (Kosciusko); Prairie Creek Reservoir (Delaware); Shafer Lake (White); Summit Lake (Henry); and Tippecanoe River/Oakdale Dam (Carroll).
Saugeye fingerlings: Glenn Flint Lake (Putnam); Huntingburg Lake (Dubois); Koteewi Park Lake (Hamilton); and Sullivan Lake (Sullivan).
The statewide bag limit for walleye, sauger, and saugeye is six fish per day, in combination. For walleye, the minimum size limit is 14 inches for waters south of S.R. 26 and 16 inches for waters north of S.R. 26. Exceptions to the walleye size limit are Bass Lake (Starke) and Wolf Lake (Lake), where the minimum is 14 inches; Lake George (Steuben), where the minimum is 15 inches; and Wall Lake (LaGrange), where the minimum is 16 inches with a two-fish daily bag limit.
There is no size limit, except for a few select lakes, for sauger and saugeye. Typically, walleye and saugeye grow to 14 inches after two years and 16 inches after three years.
Walleye are fish-eaters, preferring deeper waters of lakes and large rivers, moving to shallow flats to feed during darker hours.
When fishing lakes, start with shad imitations or chartreuse-colored crankbaits along shorelines and points during low-light conditions. Keep the lure close to the bottom. Although 6- to 8-pound test line works, many prefer line in the 10- to 12-pound range. Once fish are found, switch to a lead head jig dressed with a twister tail or live bait to cover the area more efficiently.
The large, opaque eyes of a walleye are efficient at gathering light. They tend to retreat to deep, dark water during the day and move into shallower areas (5-10 feet) to feed at night. Walleye tend to prefer rock or gravel bottoms, drop off areas and points. Standing timber areas in reservoirs can be a good place to fish for walleye in midsummer.
Crank baits and jigs with twister tails can be successful walleye lures in rivers.
A hook with a night crawler or minnow suspended below a float and drifted in the current can be productive as well. Concentrate your efforts in slack water areas. Walleye will often feed right on the edge between slow water and swift current.
Walleye fishing in tailwaters below dams depends greatly on the amount of water being discharged. Tailwater fishing usually begins the earliest and can be excellent from the end of February to early May. When flows from the reservoirs are high, fish migrate upstream toward the dam. In most cases, reservoir tailwater areas provide ample shore-fishing areas.
