The biggest smallmouth I’ve ever caught — a 6-pounder — sucked a tube off the bottom of Lake Erie in 32 feet of water.
I will always remember that fish and the effort our guide Ray Vargo of Erie Therapy expended putting my friends and I on fish as 4-foot breakers pounded the boat. But at the end of the day, after numerous fish were caught, I realized more than ever that my heart still lies in those small, quiet Indiana streams where a few small lures and a pair of old tennis shoes can put you on fish quicker than 200 horses.
You probably don’t have a chance at landing a 6-pounder but you can catch fish just as memorable.
Earlier this summer we had rain and lots of it. This made our small streams unfishable for weeks on end. But the past several weeks of high heat, humidity and prolonged dry stretch makes the timing perfect.
Beads of sweat formed on my forehead during the short walk down a small hill to the gravel strewn bank.
“It’s so good to see you my friend,” I said out loud, referring to the creek before stepping into the cool, refreshing water.
The mid-summer scenery alone was beautiful. Towering sycamores and cottonwoods provided ample shade along the lazily moving water. I stood there for a moment just taking it all in before making that first cast.
After a few minutes I flip the soft plastic bait upstream and wipe sweat from my brow as the lure sinks into the olive green current. Nothing happens. I make another cast where boils in the surface telegraph unseen rocks laying on the creek‘s bottom. The line twitches and moves to the right.
My rod bends into a tight arc and the reel’s drag pays out small bursts of line. A feisty smallmouth rockets from the water in a gallant attempt to shake the lure embedded in its top lip.
After several searing runs and what seemed like minutes I finally ease the beautiful brown colored fish out of the water with my hand under her belly, remove the hook and admire her.
“It’s so good to see you my friend,” I said again, this time referring to the fish.
It felt great getting back to the basics, back to the small creeks and rivers where much of my youth was spent. As a general rule, small Indiana streams do not get the press like larger rivers, reservoirs and lakes may get. But that’s fine with me. Even with their anonymity they can and do provide outstanding fishing.
A good rural stream offers a close encounter of the natural kind. It goes way beyond bag limits, bait-casters and bilge pumps. They not only provide quality fishing but a chance to literally immerse yourself in the environment. You can actually forget about everything but the fish you seek.
Later in the evening as the sun bid farewell a few smallmouth bass and several goggle eyes fell prey to my lures. Even though many streams provide quality opportunities, they still remain low on the radar for most anglers.
One reason could be that permission is needed to access these out of the way areas or people are not quite sure how to fish them — or both. Studying maps, scouting bridge parking spots and making friends with landowners can remedy the access problem. Learning to fish them isn’t quite as straightforward but experience can remedy that as well.
When it comes to fishing the dozens of small streams in Howard and neighboring counties, the best method is to wade. The banks are typically thick with foliage making covering water and casting difficult. Bank fishing can also put you right on top of the fish sending them skittering to farther reaches upstream. If you want to make this year-round adventures do yourself a favor and get a pair of chest waders. It will be money well spent. But with warmer temperatures you can wear an old pair of jeans and tennis shoes as I did last week.
Another good item to have along is a wading staff. They can be purchased or made from a piece of bamboo. Attached to your belt with a short length of small rope, they act as a third leg in providing stable footing. When not in use they float lazily behind you out of the way.
You have to find fish before you can hook them. Spend some time learning to read the water. Current seams, breaks, eddies, pools, riffles, and boils all refer to the current’s character. There is no better way to learn this than by wading. You get the opportunity to feel exactly what’s under your feet and see how these obstructions affect the surface. Too many times anglers spend time fishing unproductive areas or “dead water” as I call it.
As far as lure choices are concerned I firmly believe stream fish are not as choosy as lake fish. They are opportunistic and will strike a variety of artificial and live bait. A few small crankbaits, in-line spinners, jigs and small soft plastics is all that is needed. The key is don’t be afraid to change baits.
Fishing small, flowing waterways offers a unique outdoor pleasure. True stream fishing is one part adventure and one part fishing. And it can be done only minutes from any Indiana city. But be warned. To do it right, you may have to break a sweat, lose a few lures and even fall down a couple times. But after that you can settle down, relax and let your troubles float downstream.
KIDS FISHING CLINIC
The 36th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic kicks off Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kokomo High School. Students and parents taking part in the popular program need to enter the school on the south side and report to the auditorium.
During Monday's opening session participants will hear from our fisheries biologist as well as learning about important outdoor safety practices. They will also receive their new rod and reel and tackle boxes provided by Micah and Bryar Shroeter. The clinic will then continue on Tuesday and Thursday as well as July 23 and 25 before taking part in the graduation tournament scheduled for July 27.
MUGG MEMORIAL TOURNEY
The annual Dick Mugg Memorial bass tourney was conducted last week on the Kokomo Reservoir, where participants encountered an unbelievable weigh in with 11 teams carrying limits of fish to the scales.
When the smoke had cleared it was the team of Kenny Waisner and Brad Parsons sweeping the event with five largemouth bass weighing an awesome 15.76 pounds. They also had the tourney’s biggest bass with a fish tipping the scales at 5.35 pounds. Second place went to Ethan Miller and Mat Temme with five bass weighing 13.66 pounds. Bart Grider reeled in third place with a limit of bass dropping the scales at 13.10 pounds.
There is no doubt Mugg was looking down on everyone with a huge smile.
OPEN BASS TOURNEY
Cousins Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger won Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors. The winners carried five largemouth bass to the scales totaling 10.49 pounds.
The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel snagged second place with five fish weighing 9.22 pounds. Third place went to the husband-and-wife team of Darla and Steve Kelley with five fish dropping the scales at 8.79 pounds. Truman Elkins and Chad Monize had the big fish of the tournament with a largemouth tipping the scales at 3.42 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Wayne Eads and Paul Crow swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with two fish totaling 3.85 pounds. A 2-pound largemouth also gave them the big bass honor. Second place ended in a tie between Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder fishing as a team and Kyle Hobbs. Both weighed in one fish topping out at 1.85 pounds.
