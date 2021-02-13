It was an annual reunion of sorts. Every year during the first week of February, the Brothers of the Banded Bird come together to take part in the Light Goose Conservation hunt.
The tight-knit band consists of area residents Shawn Stevens, Jeff Fager, Brady Irwin, Dennis Freidline and Byron and Dylan Padgett. Tyler Patton of Tennessee and our Ohio contingent of Mike Bair, Brian Parker and Chris Sutcliff complete the group.
This fraternity shares the deep-rooted passion of waterfowl hunting and helping to aid in the promotion and conservation of important habitat.
For most waterfowl hunters, the season never lasts quite long enough. It seems when the weather finally turns perfect and flocks start migrating it’s time to case the guns and clean mud off your equipment. But for a little more than 10 years, hunters have had the opportunity to take part in the federally initiated light goose conservation hunts, which are offered in almost all states. In case you’re wondering “light geese” refer to snow, blue and Ross geese.
Special thanks go to Freidline for orchestrating the trips, which this year took place in Arkansas. We utilized the service of John Neu Outfitters. Help from a qualified guide service make it fairly easy. Neu had 12 fields. Each field contained layout blinds already brushed in as well as more than 2,000 decoys, electronic callers and mechanical rotators which added even more realism to the huge spreads.
So why did the national government give hunters the opportunity to hunt geese when all other seasons have closed their doors? It boils down to the conservation of our ecosystem.
In the mid-1990s, Dr. Bruce Batt, Chief Biologist for Ducks Unlimited served as chairman of the committee to address a very serious and growing problem. The overabundance of mid-continent geese causing damage to arctic and sub-arctic nesting grounds critical to a variety of other waterfowl and wildlife. Their damage continues as massive flocks decimate agricultural fields on their migrations southward to Louisiana and Texas.
The committee made a recommendation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Canadian Wildlife Service that pleased hunters across the nation and our neighbor to the north.
“We were concerned about the degradation of habitat and found the best way to control the populations were too relax hunting restrictions on light geese,” Batt explained.
Batt was right on target. “Hunting is a popular pastime and hunters are educated in the proper methods and they can help the cause at basically no cost to the government or private conservation groups,” he explained further.
And ease the restrictions they did. The special hunt takes place after all other waterfowl seasons have ended. It also includes the ability to use electronic callers, unplugged shotguns, extended shooting times and no bag limit. All a hunter is required to have is a hunting license from any state.
But taking part in this kind of opportunity is more than helping our overall environment. It can be a learning experience, especially for outfitters and hunters, as light geese are very adaptive and seem to get smarter every year. They test the skills of sportsmen and guides, requiring them to learn new methods to stay in the game from season to season.
It is also gives us an opportunity to spend time in the field with people who share the same interests. Being side-by-side with family and friends for 12 hours a day, whether in panel, A-frame or layout blinds creates often humorous moments and countless laughs.
On this particular trip Freidline was suffering from a shoulder injury and questioned whether he would be able to take the punishment from his 12-guage. This is when Padgett and the rest of the group provided him with his own special Brothers of the Banded Bird Broken Wing special edition Nerf gun. There are no holds barred with this clan and everyone was on the receiving end of good-natured ribbing at some time or other.
It also provides a special chance to witness natural phenomenons. Seeing literally thousands of birds winging overhead while they decide to land or not is something everyone should witness. And if they do decide to drop in, the exhilaration they can provide is beyond words.
Unlike the demise of the great herds of buffalo and passenger pigeons through unlimited market hunting, the conservation of light geese is being accomplished through sound science and biologists are using hunters to help fulfill their objectives.
Without a doubt, life is about experiences. If you have any interest in waterfowling, or may just like to try it, these types of special conservation hunts are the best. But be warned — I guarantee the first time you find yourself standing under a whirling tornado of honking geese you will be hooked for life.
