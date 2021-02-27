This year’s winter weather has been a welcome respite for avid ice anglers.
Although many gravitate to our reservoirs and natural lakes, a large group prefer to fish ponds when given the opportunity, which can offer fantastic catches of game fish. An added benefit is that most small bodies of water need fish removed each year to help prevent an overpopulation. Although our recent warm up could change that, this is Indiana where winter could again raise its frosty head.
It wasn’t that far back when ponds were basically limited in number and usually constructed on farm land where they would serve different functions — water for livestock, irrigation or a place to catch and contain runoff.
But over the last decade small impoundments have exploded in number. Many newer residential areas and neighborhoods now contain their own bodies of water. Others were built for road construction where the dirt was used for overpasses, bridges and exit ramps. Many call them “borrow pits” where the dirt was borrowed but in reality, it will never be put back. Even landowners have had their own ponds constructed for personal pleasure.
Yes, there are more small bodies of water now than ever before and with good reason.
Private ponds can be a great way to add function, as well as scenic beauty, to your property. When properly maintained they can provide a landowner or residents with their own fishing hole, swimming destination or place to view wildlife.
Having a pond is like owning a swimming pool. In most cases, you cannot just fill them with water and enjoy them. They require some work and maintenance. Having a well functioning pond can require the same, especially during severe winters.
But with this year’s large amount of ice and snow cover, a concern grows among pond owners.
“I am trying to prevent another fish kill,” said my brother Jim, after spending a good amount of time shoveling snow off his ice-covered, well-stocked pond.
A few years back he lost most of his fish due to heavy snow and a thick covering of ice.
“It made me sick and I don’t want it to happen again,” he added. “I had to start completely over.”
My brother’s concerns are well founded.
“I predict 5 to 10% of all ponds north of Indianapolis will incur some type of negative impact due to this year’s winter weather,” said Matt Rayl, owner of American Pond and Lake Management. Rayl and his Russiaville-based company oversee ponds and lakes in 11 states.
Fish die-offs mainly occur during winter, brought on by two reasons. The first is lack of adequate water depth where a shallow pond can freeze solid, from top to bottom. In this part of the United States a pond can sustain fish year round if it is at least 5 feet deep.
“One of the largest reasons for die offs is due to a lack of dissolved oxygen contained in the water,” Rayl explained.
Oxygen typically enters at the surface via diffusion from the air and wave action. Growing aquatic plants also provide life sustaining oxygen. When a smaller body of water is capped by a thick layer of ice and snow, this all comes to a stop. Oxygen can no longer be infused by air and wind. As aquatic plants grow they consume carbon dioxide and give off oxygen, but as they die the reverse happens. Their decomposition consumes oxygen and they emit carbon dioxide that can be disastrous to fish and other aquatic life.
Fortunately, there are some remedies to protect the future of your private pond, but they may require a little work or minor expense. Some of the easier methods are to install aerators, diffusers or recirculating pumps. They may come at a small cost but are an easy way to keep small sections of your pond open throughout winter.
A less costly way to help your pond come through the winter with the majority of the fish population intact is to keep snow removed off portions of the surface. Naturally when undergoing this type of maintenance regimen safety is of the upmost importance. Never venture on a frozen body of water unless the ice is 4 inches thick at a minimum and it’s always best to have someone with you.
“The primary reason to remove snow covering from the ice is so sunlight can penetrate the frozen surface, said Rayl. “Many aquatic plants will grow throughout our coldest months as long as they have some sunlight for photosynthesis.”
As mentioned earlier, they give off oxygen while growing but consume it when they die. According to Rayl, “Ideally 3 to 5% of surface area should remain open.”
There is something therapeutic about being around water. Few things are as enjoyable as having your own, well-stocked pond, watching various types of wildlife come by for a drink or spending time fishing with family and friends year round. With a small amount of work you can help insure the overall health of your own body of water for seasons to come and it may require nothing but a shovel.
If you are concerned about the well-being of your pond or have questions, feel free to give Rayl a call at 765-437-5118.
