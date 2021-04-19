Spring is a time for two of Indiana’s most short-lived, yet heralded outdoor activities.
The youth wild turkey hunting season was over the weekend and the regular season runs from Wednesday to May 9. It is also a time when hordes of people take to the woods in search of succulent morel mushrooms (which is the subject of next week’s column). But for now let’s focus on turkey hunting.
Through the years, biologists have confirmed wild turkeys have more than 25 different calls and vocalizations, making them one of the most vocal of birds. For many, the most appealing aspect of the traditional activity is engaging in a conversation with a boss gobbler as it works its way to your set up.
“Deer hunting is more of a waiting game where turkey hunting more participatory,” a friend of mine likes to say.
During any spring season, most hunters only hear or use a handful of calls. But most conversations between man and bird usually end up one sided as a hunter hammers away without realizing what they are conveying.
To help hunters taking to the woods this spring, here’s a quick breakdown of the most common turkey vocalizations and what they mean.
The most common call used by hunters is the yelp. This is a two-note sound and can mean a variety of things depending on number, volume and cadence. This is a sound made by hens when they want to assemble their brood, locate other hens or when ready to breed.
Buy any turkey call and you’re likely to find the manufacturer’s instructions on how to effectively produce the two-note yelp. It begins with a higher note followed by a lower note. Spelling it would sound something like “chee-op.” Even beginners, when using a friction call like a slate or box call, can easily replicate this sound.
Next is the tree yelp. You hear this sound very early in the morning as daylight begins to take shape while turkeys are still on the roost. These calls are soft, brief and sound muffled because the turkey makes them with its beak still closed. This call is used to communicate with the flock as they prepare to pitch down. Contrary to what many believe, most hunters do not hear tree yelps unless it’s dead calm and you have set up in close proximity to the roosting area.
Clucks are a short one-note call used most of the time to get the attention of other birds. It is the equivalent of a human yelling “Where are you” with the hopes of hearing someone else saying “over here.”
Like a yelp, the cluck is a common call used by hunters. The problem is it can easily be confused with putt, which is an alarm sound. As a general rule of thumb, think of clucks as a softer more even sound of contentment while putts are often louder, sharper and spaced close together. If you hear a bird making sounds as it stands at attention or as it runs away are putts.
Cutting is another series of vocalizations and contains a string of loud, erratic clucks used by hens that are agitated or seeking company. This is in no way a subtle call and should not be used out of context. For example if a gobbler is responding to your softer clucks and yelps and is headed your direction there is no need to cut. But if he refuses to come in then cutting can help bring him closer.
At the opposite end of turkey calls is the purr. This is a soft rolling call used by feeding turkey or a show of contentment. However, some hunters and biologists also believe purring is a call of relationships such as when they are feeding contently and saying, “Hey, this is my space”
The gobble is a sound everyone is familiar with and is the only true mating call of a turkey. During the height of breeding season, most toms will begin gobbling before daylight. As the eastern sky continues to brighten, gobbling usually picks up in intensity.
Turkeys gobble for two basic reasons. One is to attract hens the other is to assert their place in the flock’s pecking order. Like hens, the gobble also attracts other hunters so be cautious when using this sound especially when hunting public properties. Most hunters will not use this call for that reason.
The turkey gobble is actually why many hunt these birds. When calling and you hear a gobble, it lets you know you are doing something right.
So with the number of sounds a turkey can make, successful hunters need to only master a few. Remember, you don’t have to be a great caller to successfully lure in a spring longbeard. The old saying that a real turkey wouldn’t win a turkey-calling competition rings true, so don’t be discouraged if your calls are not perfect.
