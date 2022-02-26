There is a saying that says if you want to become a millionaire through fishing, then start out as a billionaire.
Have you ever wondered what the definition of a professional angler really is? Most people may think it means making lots of money fishing, having a fancy decorated boat and matching truck to pull it while traveling all over the country. But if you ask a true professional they will tell a different story. Professionals include more than anglers. They can be others in the fishing world as well.
One thing they will all describe is the hard work and determination it takes to just survive in the business. They will also tell about the people who support them and make it possible to fish competitively, run a business or provide a service to others.
“No one makes it to the top without others lifting you up,” says Patrick Neu, president of the National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA). “No one reaches the pinnacle of professionalism in this industry without a lot of help. True professionalism in the fishing industry takes in more than the guy standing in the front of the boat trying to catch fish.”
“Being a fishing pro is a pretty loose term,” says NPAA member Chad Pipkens, a 10-year full-time veteran of the Bassmaster Elite Series and five time Bassmaster Qualifier from Dewitt, Michigan. He spent many years honing his skills on a number of smaller tournament trails before acquiring the knowledge, money and flexibility of time needed to compete at the highest levels.
“Professional doctors diagnose and treat patients, teachers instruct students, pro golfers receive PGA cards and certified electricians need a license to perform electrical work,” Pipkens explained. “These are well-defined fields of specialization. By comparison, the fishing world encompasses many different job classification.
“Sure, tournament anglers, captains and guides are all fishing professionals, but so are the highly skilled mechanics that work on your engine as well as the folks who run the marina, design lures and create new types of fishing tackle. To me, anyone making meaningful money or striving to earn a full-time living in this industry should qualify as a pro.”
On the angling side, Pipkens says his life is organized chaos; getting the boat ready, crisscrossing the country and being on the road for five or six weeks at a time, while never losing his family focus. He often practices on the water from sunrise to sunset. Despite the pressure to win, tournaments are actually the fun part of his routine.
“Balancing all the rest,” he says, “is what really makes you a professional.”
For tournament pros, guides and charter captains in particular, there is a ton of preparation that takes place behind the scenes, notes John Campbell, an NPAA founding member and full-time guide. A Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame member inducted in 2018, Campbell managed to win both the Pro Walleye Trail Detroit River and FLW Lake Ouachita championships. He also qualified for a major walleye championship every single year from 1989 to 2011 while on the pro tour. That’s 22 consecutive years, if you’re counting.
As a professional guide, Campbell is in the business of educating anglers.
“To me, helping others learn the game is the sign of a true pro,” he stated. “That, I believe, is professionalism at its finest.”
Campbell agrees the publicly visible aspects of being a tournament angler or guide help solidify your status as a professional, but the business end of things is vital to success.
“Sure, you’ve got to pre-fish, choose your lures, maintain your gear, set up the boat and put in plenty of time on the road,” he notes, “but you also have to learn to book charters, carefully plan out your competition schedule, promote your sponsors and tend to family matters. Earning money and winning tournaments is the bottom line but also important is finding ways to help perpetuate the sport through sharing knowledge and getting more kids involved.”
