I bet by now many have been going through fishing equipment preparing for spring’s open water angling opportunities.
Rods and reels are being cleaned and lubed, tackle reorganized and new line being spooled. Your line is probably the most important since it’s the only thing keeping you connected to the fish. However, when it comes to fishing line, which is the best to use?
Before describing the types of line, let’s look at characteristics.
When you pull a section of line off the spool, does it hang straight or does it come off in curls? That’s memory. When line holds memory it can tend to kink or knot up as you reel it in. It also makes it harder to cast. The less memory the better.
Stretch is another characteristic. It helps keep proper tension when fighting a fish. Having some stretch in your line can be good as it will be less likely to snap under sudden pressure and can help keep big fish from breaking off but can also make it a bit harder to set the hook.
Abrasion resistance is another quality anglers look for in their fishing line. In today’s age, almost all line has some type of abrasion resistance although some may be better than others. This quality helps keep the integrity of the line intact especially when fishing over sharp rocks or other underwater obstacles.
Buoyancy is another trait some anglers look for. Some lines sink and others do not. Line that floats is great when fishing top water lures or when using baits and lures suspended under a bobber. Sinking lines fare much better when fishing deep and will stay more taut.
Visibility is another characteristic of modern line. In many cases, if a fish can see your line it may spook and be less apt to take your bait. Most anglers use low-vis line in clear waters and high-vis line when fishing stained waters or when angling in low light conditions.
In order to keep things simple, fishing lines comes in three basic types.
The first and most commonly used is monofilament. Why? Because it’s fairly cheap and easy to use. It casts smoothly and holds knots the best. It has low memory when spooled properly and is the easiest to remove backlashes or other tangles.
Mono also has quite a bit of stretch, is the most buoyant and comes in a variety of colors. This line is good when not fishing too deep. The downside to mono is its shelf life. It does not last very long and is probably the weakest of lines of the same diameter.
Fluorocarbon is similar to mono but is made from a much denser material. When fluoro was first introduced back in the late 1970’s it was extremely stiff and only used as leader material. But today’s fluoro is much more manageable but does hold a lot of memory at times.
Although it is really not much stronger than regular mono it is extremely abrasion resistant. It is also nearly invisible underwater and lasts much longer than mono. Because it sinks makes it a top choice for those fishing deeper waters.
Although mono and fluoro lines are somewhat similar braided line is totally different. It’s made by weaving together several strands of polyethylenes like Dacron, Spectra, and Dyneema.
This line is by far the thinnest and strongest of the bunch and many times, unbreakable. It also has no memory or stretch.
The downside to braid is it’s the most expensive. It also sticks out like a sore thumb in the water. It can be the hardest of all to tie knots and if it backlashes on your spool, forget about it. Most of the times I end up just cutting it out.
So now that we’ve described the basic types of fishing line, when is the best time to change it?
Mono definitely has a shelf life and strength can be compromised by sunlight and believe it or not – water. This line should be changed at the minimum every season. Avid anglers will re-spool after every few outings.
Fluoro can last a bit longer than mono but is also susceptible to UV light, moisture and mildew and should also be changed every season.
Without a doubt braid lasts the longest and some anglers may keep it on their reel for several years.
There is nothing worse than losing a monster fish to a snapped line. So I advise changing any type of line at least every season.
There is no such thing as the perfect fishing line. Selecting the right one is more about personal preference and the type of fishing you plan on doing. Everyone fishes differently in a variety of conditions. In all honesty, most use the line they first learned on. The best decider is to try several different types and use what you are most comfortable with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.