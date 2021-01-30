I hate it when bad things happen to good people. It is even worse when they are longtime friends.
Brandon Butler was raised and spent most of his life in northwest Indiana. About a decade ago, he moved to where his growing career in the outdoor field took him — Columbia, Missouri. About four years ago he accomplished his dream and purchased 40 acres of land where fish and wildlife abound.
With help from friends and family, he constructed a beautiful cabin in Shannon County, about a four-hour drive from his home. However, his dream went up in smoke. Literally. Butler is convinced he was targeted by locals of the area for reporting a blatant poaching violation. Here is what happened.
With the opening day of firearm deer hunting season set to open the following morning, Butler and several friends were sitting outside on the porch of the cabin. They watched as a truck pulled into a nearby field. The driver in the vehicle flipped the switch of a high intensity light bar and the once dark field was turned to day. Then shots began ringing out.
Not believing what he was witnessing, Butler jumped on his side-by-side.
“Before I could confront them they pulled a Dukes of Hazzard move and took off,” he stated. He did get the license plate number, which he reported to authorities.
After witnessing and reporting an egregious poaching incident almost in his front yard, Butler’s hunting cabin was burned to the ground in early January.
He received the dreadful call on Jan. 4. With a sickening feeling in his gut, he drove the four hours from his home to where his cabin was located, adjacent to the Pioneer Forest. He had to see what remained of his hunting cabin. Upon his arrival, he watched the still-flickering flames for five minutes before leaving and retracing his drive home.
He had seen enough. He knew a short, memorable chapter in his life was over. Every tangible part of those memories was now ash.
He lost much more than a structure. He lost a special place where his family and friends would gather. He would no longer have heirloom firearms, painted artwork from his two daughters or his grandfather’s Folds of Honor flag from World War II.
Seeing the devastation has left Butler numb. He said he feels violated, “like someone took my dream, crapped on it, stomped on it then gave me the middle finger as they drove off,” he said.
It was confirmed the fire was intentionally set and there is a current investigation. Although local authorities have some people of interest, no charges have been filed.
Butler’s story has gotten national attention in the sporting world and helps highlight the struggle between good and bad. Although Butler said insurance should cover the majority and a friend has established a gofundme page, he has no plans to rebuild.
“I’m not going back,” said Butler. “I’ll buy a bigger boat so I can take more kids fishing, donate more to Missouri’s conservation efforts or do something totally different. But I am not rebuilding there.”
Butler is a prominent conservationist and outdoor writer. He founded Driftwood Outdoors and hosts a podcast of the same name. There is no doubt Butler will move forward, unfortunately, it won’t be at the cabin he loved.
