Every spring and summer questions are raised by serious bluegill fishermen. How many should a person keep? Is it better to keep the males or females? Those are valid questions when considering there is no size or bag limit on the tasty panfish. The answers depends on who you ask.
Most anglers and fishery biologists are in agreement that there’s nothing wrong or unethical about plucking a stringer full of gills off spawning beds during springtime. They are easy to spot, can congregate in large numbers and easy to catch.
Bluegills are the most prolific native gamefish in Indiana. They build hundreds of saucer-shaped nests and some might even bed multiple times a year, producing thousands of eggs with each spawn.
But the debate continues. There is one camp of anglers who believe in taking only the males, since there are generally more of them. They are conservative in taking females since they are the egg-layers.
At age 64, Bob Ramer, who lives in Kosciusko County, lives to fish for the tasty fish. But he has a different theory. “The males are the ones who protect the nest after the females drop their eggs,” he noted. “When you take the male, it exposes the eggs for other fish to raid. I think it’s better to take the females.”
In case you’re wondering, you can tell the difference in gender by coloration. Males are far more colorful and have a bright orange patch under the chin. Females generally are less showy.
Ramer, as well as many serious bluegill fanatics, is also concerned that spawning season can hurt bluegill quality in small lakes. People can congregate and take large numbers of the tasty fish, and although not depleting the lake, they can seriously diminish the numbers of those that are keeper size. This is one reason ethical pan fishermen encourage others to use common sense with the number of sunfish they take home. For that reason some prefer to fish multiple lakes during the spawn to avoid reaping too many from one single body of water.
Jeremy Price, IDNR Fisheries Supervisor, says there’s no biological reason to be overly concerned with taking males over females or vice-versa. “First, the female spends very little time on the nest,” he explained. “Secondly, although the males may spend more time there, they don’t guard the nest as diligently or aggressively as a bass does during the spawning season,” he added. “More importantly, bluegills are laying thousands of eggs and are biologically engineered to produce far more young than a lake can handle.” In other words, it’s extremely hard to completely fish out a lake with bluegills.
Price says there are several factors that come into play when deciding on how many to keep. “It can go either way,” he explained. “If the lake has a large number of bigger fish then you want to be judicious with your catch so you help protect the size quality of the population.” On the other hand Price says if the lake has a large number of smaller, stunted fish then large numbers need to be removed. “In this area it takes a bluegill seven years to reach eight inches,” he added.
Although Indiana does not have a size or bag limit on the popular pan fish, some states do. But that could change in the future since many believe there should be restrictions on the number a person should keep for the frying pan.
“A bag limit may not affect the overall population, but it could help distribute the size,” Price explained. “Plus we just finished our annual survey of licensed anglers and two-thirds of respondents think there should be some type of creel limit.” So for the time being just how many bluegills should an angler keep and which ones? I guess only you can be the judge.
KOKOMO BASS ANGLERS
Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers held a night tournament from Midnight to 8 a.m. on Geist Reservoir. Chance Taskey won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 11 pounds, four ounces. Second went to Henry Cavazos with four fish weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jim Lorts rounded out third place with three legal size bass dropping the scales at 7 pounds, 4 ounces. A largemouth weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces gave Dean Caldwell the tourney’s “big bass” award.
KOKOMO RESERVOIR CHAMPIONSHIP
The weekly Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening tournament series came to a close last Saturday with the end-of-the-year championship. The tournament was open to a select group of anglers who amassed the most points during the regular season.
Adam Blankenberger and Ethan Miller swept the event, taking first place with five largemouth bass totaling 12.95 pounds. They also had “biggest bass” with a fish weighing 3.81 pounds. Doug Pence reeled in second with five fish totaling 11.47 pounds. Brad Parsons took third place with five fish weighing in at 10.33 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO BASS TOURNEY
Fishing solo, Terry Roe swept last Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir. He won the event with one fish tipping the scales at 3 pounds, 6 ounces, which also earned him “big bass” honors. Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder finished second with one fish weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Third place went to Kyle Hobbs and Keith Milburn with one fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 15 ounces.
