There has been a long-held belief those who possess a strong passion and respect for the outdoors are generally productive members in the communities in which they live.
In Kokomo, this is validated by many who devote countless hours and effort benefiting worthwhile causes. One such group is the board members of Kokomo’s Wild Indiana Outdoor Expo. They devote hundreds of hours and personal expense putting together one of the largest and most comprehensive outdoor shows in Indiana.
Before detailing this year’s expanded program, thanks go to the board members who make this pleasurable community event possible. These include Angie and Aaron Hochstedler, Jim Parsons, Roby Ahnert, Jeff and Terri Rude, Don Hinkle and Ty Kendall. Their only compensation is the satisfaction of helping provide a unique venue to be enjoyed by everyone.
The Wild Indiana Outdoor Expo will take place Jan. 11 and 12 at the spacious Kokomo Conference and Event Center with doors open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12. Admission is $5, children under 12 free.
Sponsors include Brownies Marine, Button Motors, Sherm’s Marine, WWKI, Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors, Hoosier Open Tournament Series, Soremouth Tackle, Kokomo Event and Conference Center, LaQuinta Inns and Suites, Kokomo Auto Museum and North Central Outdoor Power.
Headlining this year’s event will be outdoor legend Hank Parker, who will be in attendance Jan. 12. The show has now grown to include more than 70 vendors. This year’s show will also host fishing pro’s John Murray, James Watson, David Dudley, Fred Roumbanis and Bryan Thrift. Representatives of the IDNR will be on hand as well as official deer scorers to measure your trophy buck.
BASS U. RETURNS
Consider it an outdoor trifecta. In addition to the many vendors, Wild Indiana will again host BASS University, the most comprehensive bass fishing program in the world. Classroom instruction will feature a dynamic lineup of new pros, fishing superstars and legends of the bass fishing world. BASS U is only offered at limited locations throughout the United States.
Participants can register for the two-day event by going to the BASS University website and signing up.
Six pros will host a total of 12 seminars presenting students with cutting edge fishing tactics, techniques and tackle.
HUNTER EDUCATION
An IDNR certified hunter education class will also be held during show. The free, 10-hour class is set for Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
Hunter Ed. is mandatory for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 before purchasing a valid Indiana hunting license. The class will cover complete firearms safety, hunter ethics and responsibilities along with wildlife conservation. First aid, archery and tree stand safety will also be presented.
Students can register by going to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website and clicking on the hunter ed. link. You can also contact Howard County Coordinator Denny Heaton at 765-883-5033
Show stopper Mark Booth and his birds of prey will also be on hand both days. His informative presentations are known throughout Indiana and captivate guests with his live birds of prey.
In case you are wondering how a small town like Kokomo can host such an all-inclusive outdoor show with some of our world’s top professionals, it was brought about through yearlong work by committee members who wanted to do their part showcasing everything outdoors as well as their community.
